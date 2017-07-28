5 WWE gimmick matches yet to be introduced to the Women's Division

There a few gimmick matches female WWE superstars are yet to get their hand on

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jul 2017, 18:39 IST

It's time to ramp things up

Women's wrestling in the WWE is the best it has ever been since the introduction of the Women's Revolution. The Four Horsewomen - Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley - Alexa Bliss, Natalya Neidhart, Naomi, Carmella, the list of great women professional wrestlers on the main roster is seemingly endless.

But, it's not just the talent on display. They have been given the opportunity to showcase their skills and have been put into situations where they can push the envelope - especially over the past year.

Also read: The rise of the WWE Women’s Revolution

We have seen some gimmick matches usually reserved for men being made available to the women as well. Carmella won the first and second ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks main evented the Hell in a Cell pay per view inside the Cell, an Ironwoman match, while we also got to witness a Table match, a Kendo Stick on a Pole match and more.

So, what other gimmick matches are yet to make their way to Smackdown Live and Monday Night Raw? What other great matches can we expect to see over the coming months? Well, that's what we're here for.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 WWE gimmick matches yet to be introduced to the Women's Division:

( Note: These are five matches that haven't been introduced in the Women's Division on the WWE main roster )

#5) Last Woman Standing

NXT has had a Last Woman Standing match but not the main roster

We start off with one that we've actually seen in NXT but not yet on the main roster. Asuka - the NXT Women's Champion and the woman who recently surpassed Goldberg's win streak - picked up the victory over Nikki Cross on that one.

It makes the list because it hasn't been seen on WWE's main roster programming at the time of writing. But, if the NXT match was any indication, we might very well be in for a real treat when it does make it onto WWE's TV and pay per view programming.

Perhaps none of the current feuds holds the required level of heat to warrant a Last Woman Standing match but you have to guess that when Asuka finally makes her way to either Smackdown Live or Monday Night Raw, we'll be seeing this come into play.