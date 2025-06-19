5 WWE Hall of Famers and legends who could return after Goldberg

Goldberg is back in WWE, and fans were excited when he made his surprise return on Monday Night RAW this week. Upon his comeback, the 58-year-old went face-to-face with Gunther.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion challenged The Ring General to a big-time match. This came after the two had a verbal altercation at Bad Blood last year, where they had to be held apart. Ever since that encounter, fans have been speculating about the two locking horns officially.

To the surprise of some, the match is on. In fact, Gunther will even be defending his coveted World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg. This bout is scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Atlanta, Georgia.

While Goldberg is back, likely for one last match, he might not be the only Hall of Famer or legend who could make a comeback to the Stamford-based company. This article will look at some other names who could follow in Da Man's footsteps and return to the promotion. This includes a beloved tag team, two female stars back in time for Evolution, and an injured Hall of Famer that fans adore.

Below are five WWE legendary names that could return after Goldberg:

#5. Rey Mysterio will hopefully be back soon

Rey Mysterio is a modern-day icon in the world of pro wrestling. He first broke into the industry well over 30 years ago and has been a big name in Mexico, ECW, WCW, and, of course, in WWE. In fact, he's a multi-time World Champion and a Royal Rumble winner.

Unlike the other names on this list, Rey is an active member of the WWE roster. Unfortunately, Mysterio suffered an injury prior to WrestleMania 41 during a Six-Man Tag Team Match on SmackDown. He had to be pulled from The Show of Shows and hasn't competed in the ring since.

However, two months on, Mysterio could potentially make a comeback at any time. If he does return soon, the Hall of Famer will likely target El Grande Americano, in the hopes of shutting the masked star up once and for all.

#4. Jeff Hardy & #3. Matt Hardy, The Hardyz could make their return to RAW or SmackDown

The Hardy Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history. Both men had singles success in WWE, with Jeff even holding World Titles, but they will likely forever be best known as a pair.

It has been a long time since they have teamed up on WWE RAW or SmackDown. Excluding an appearance in NXT, they last teamed up in World Wrestling Entertainment on the April 20, 2019, edition of SmackDown.

Now, Matt and Jeff Hardy could return. They work for TNA Wrestling, which has an ongoing relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment. This means a comeback and even a feud with The New Day or the Street Profits is possible. They could even have a rematch with Fraxion on SmackDown.

#2. Kelly Kelly recently returned outside of WWE

Kelly Kelly is a former WWE star who got her start on the ECW brand. She eventually moved to RAW and SmackDown, where she held the Divas Championship. Kelly is also a former 24/7 Champion, although she only held it briefly.

Now known as Barbie Blank, Kelly has returned to the ring four times since retiring in 2012. All four occasions have been the Women's Royal Rumble Matches, and it was also rumored that she had recently signed a WWE Legends contract. With that being said, the 38-year-old did show up somewhere else recently, also.

The former Divas Champion popped her head into TNA Wrestling. This means she could be back in pro wrestling, and if she is, returning to World Wrestling Entertainment could very well be in the cards. Perhaps she could be in a bout at Evolution?

#1. Brie Bella could return to side with Nikki against The Judgment Day

Brie Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer who rose to fame as one-half of The Bella Twins alongside Nikki. While Brie didn't maintain quite the same degree of singles success as her sister, she did win the Divas Championship once.

The former champion hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since the 2022 Royal Rumble. She was part of the Women's 'Rumble Match, which was ultimately won by a returning Ronda Rousey.

Nikki Bella is seemingly feuding with The Judgment Day. While Liv Morgan is injured, her issues could carry over to Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Brie could return to join Nikki and fight The Judgment Day duo, perhaps at Evolution.

