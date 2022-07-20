5 WWE Hall of Famers who never wrestled a match

WWE's Hall of Fame has grown to include some of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business over the past few decades. While some inductees have worked their whole career to take their place among the elite of wrestling, others never stepped inside the squared circle.

The Hall of Fame isn't just for wrestlers who changed the business but for managers and celebrities who helped push the company forward at one point in time.

That being said, it's interesting to note that there are several entrants who were added to the Hall of Fame without ever wrestling a sanctioned match for WWE.

#5. Donald Trump

Vince McMahon and Donald Trump were close friends for several years, which allowed the two to build towards "The Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23. Bobby Lashley wrestled for Trump while McMahon backed Umaga, with the loser then being forced to have their head shaved.

McMahon was the man who lost his locks after Lashley defeated The Samoan Bulldozer in 2007. Trump later went on to buy Monday Night RAW in 2009 before McMahon was later forced to buy back his show at twice the price.

The former US President has had a huge impact on the wrestling world for many years, which is why he was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2013. Trump's influence was greater than the need to step inside the ring, and it was recognized by the company when he was honored with his induction.

#4. Abdullah The Butcher

Perhaps one of the most recognizable names in the WWE Hall of Fame, it's hard to believe that Abdullah The Butcher never competed for Vince McMahon's company during his career.

The star terrorized the business starting in the 1950s and became a unique threat to several well-known stars. However, after wrestling for several promotions in Japan, Puerto Rico, and The United States, Abdullah was never able to compete for WWE.

But this hasn't stopped his unique brand of mayhem from allowing him to be added to the Hall of Fame.

#3. Former WWE Superstar Sunny

Sunny was a manager on a different level despite only being a part of WWE for a brief period. She was able to push The Bodydonnas to Tag Team Championship gold and Legion of Doom to a number one contender's battle royal, which secured them a shot at the coveted title.

Both huge wins came at WrestleMania events and made Sunny one of the company's most successful managers at the time. The star herself wasn't part of the women's division but was still considered to be a Diva and a popular star with the WWE Universe.

Sunny took her place in the Hall of Fame back in 2011 after leaving the company and going on to make a name for herself in ECW, WCW, and on the independent circuit.

While never wrestling a match during her active career, Sunny made her in-ring debut for WWE when she returned at WrestleMania 25 for the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal.

#2. Bob Uecker

Bob Uecker was best associated with baseball throughout his career but made the move into wrestling when he worked as the special guest ring announcer for Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III.

He later crossed paths with Andre a year later at WrestleMania IV. After making the mistake of insulting the giant, he was choked out by the biggest hands in the business in what was seen as one of the most iconic images in that era.

Uecker was a popular star with WWE's fanbase, and after being part of several iconic moments in the company's history, he was added to the Hall of Fame back in 2010.

#1. Snoop Dogg

Many celebrities have been associated with WWE in recent years, with Bad Bunny and Logan Paul setting a new level for any non-wrestlers who want to be part of the business.

One star who has had a long-standing connection to WWE is Snoop Dogg, who has worked on several video games with the company, made numerous appearances on RAW and SmackDown, and even performed at WrestleMania.

Snoop Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 when his cousin Sasha Banks first cut her teeth on the main roster. The duo has since collaborated on her current entrance theme.

The likes of Ozzy Ozbourne, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Kid Rock are just a handful of celebrities who have also been added to the Hall of Fame without ever wrestling a match for the company.

