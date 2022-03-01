5 WWE Hall of Famers that Roman Reigns has defeated

Roman Reigns is now the undisputed face of WWE and the longest-reigning Universal Champion in the company's history.

The Tribal Chief has dominated SmackDown since his 2020 return and was recently able to overcome WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Elimination Chamber.

Reigns has managed to defeat some of the biggest names in the company, including John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and even Bobby Lashley. Several Hall of Famers can also be added to this list.

While several stars have been added to the Hall of Fame since their in-ring collision with Reigns, they have all tasted the same fate.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was recently defeated by Roman Reigns

Edge recently made his return to WWE TV and secured a match against AJ Styles at this year's WrestleMania.

The Rated-R Superstar was able to win the annual Royal Rumble match last year which propelled him into the main event of WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. Edge came up short after Daniel Bryan was added to the match after The Tribal Chief pinned both men to retain his title.

Edge later stepped up to Reigns again later in the year but once again suffered defeat at the hands of The Head of the Table at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The Canadian superstar was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2012 after it was believed his career had come to an end. The year before, it was revealed that he was struggling with Cervical Spinal Stenosis.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was pinned by Roman Reigns

Mark Henry is currently part of the AEW roster after making the move over to the opposing company at the beginning of 2021. Henry quietly retired from WWE following WrestleMania 33 and then transitioned into a backstage producer role.

Before Henry was known for kickstarting the careers of Bianca Belair and Braun Strowman, he was seen as The World's Strongest Man on WWE TV and collided with Reigns several times.

The last time the two men collided was back in May 2015 when Reigns was able to come out on top via a countout in a match on RAW that lasted for just under four minutes.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Kane has been defeated by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has defeated Kane on several occasions

Kane hasn't wrestled for WWE in a number of years after making the move over to politics following a Hall of Fame career inside the ring.

Kane was part of The Authority alongside Seth Rollins following The Shield's split back in 2014, leading to several altercations with The Tribal Chief. The two men collided several times in a number of stipulations, with their last encounter coming in a dark match on RAW back in 2018.

Kane was added to the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2021, just a year before his on-screen brother The Undertaker.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was defeated by Roman Reigns

Reigns and Goldberg collided in Saudi Arabia

Goldberg returned to WWE TV earlier this year and made the trip out to Saudi Arabia to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Goldberg came up short in his quest to reclaim the title in what was considered to be his final WWE match. This also made Reigns the first man to defeat Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker in singles competition as he continued his historic reign as Champion.

The former Champion was added to the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2018 when he was the headliner for his class.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was defeated in the main event of WrestleMania by Roman Reigns

The Undertaker was announced as the first inductee into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. He is currently the only name that has been revealed with just five weeks until the ceremony.

The Undertaker has had an illustrious career spanning three decades. He was defeated at the hands of Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania.

The Showcase of The Immortals was once The Undertaker's playground, but his streak came to an end in 2014. Reigns took advantage and looked to retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Whilst The Tribal Chief was victorious in his match, The Deadman didn't retire from the business until 2020 following a Boneyard match against AJ Styles.

