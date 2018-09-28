5 WWE heels who have been cheered over babyfaces

John Cena and Roman Reigns have been the biggest part of this story

In pro wrestling, every wrestler has a choice to portray either personality, they can either be a lovable face, or be an egotistical and cocky heel.

In the beginning the fans went in the direction the companies wanted them to go - cheering the face, and booing the heel. In the WWE, everything happened as Vince wanted - like making the fans cheer Hulk Hogan and boo Yokozuna and Bret Hart. However, with the start of the Attitude Era, everything changed.

After a while, the fans starting cheering the villainous heels for their contributions to the business, and starting booing faces like John Cena and Roman Reigns, as fans thought they buried wrestlers.

Everything worked as WWE wanted it to work out, except for the reaction they wanted the wrestlers to get. Here are five times the fans booed the faces, and cheered heels.

#5 Seth Rollins cheered over Roman Reigns - 2016

Seth Rollins was cheered heavily over Roman Reigns in 2016

In 2016 every wrestling fan came to know who the next face of the company was after John Cena - Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns then started feeling the wrath of the fans. After WrestleMania 32, Reigns became the most booed wrestler in the company.

A year before, Rollins was the best wrestler in the company. After being forced to relinquish the title due to a leg injury, Rollins returned after nine months with a vengeance.

After Roman's victory over AJ Styles at WWE Extreme Rules, Rollins returned and attacked Roman Reigns, getting a huge ovation from the crowd. For over two months, Reigns and Rollins continued their rivalry over the WWE Championship, and Rollins was heavily cheered despite being the biggest heel in the company, whereas Roman Reigns was booed heavily by the crowd.

