5 WWE Hell in a Cell Predictions

What will Randy Orton do to Jeff Hardy next?

WWE's annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (or Network special, does anybody still pay for pay-per-view?) is upon us. We can debate the merits of the event, notably the multiple eponymous Hell in a Cell matches, but that's a story for another day. The fact remains that there are no less than three Hell in a Cell matches to look forward to, and five championship matches booked.

The SHIELD has reunited, the Universal Championship is being defended, and Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy are wrestling like it’s still 2008. Mick Foley, the man synonymous with the Hell in a Cell structure, is returning to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of his iconic match against the Undertaker. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have the hottest feud in all of wrestling, and I am ready to boo the woo.

I may not agree with everything happening at this event( why isn’t Shinsuke Nakamura on the card?), but I will be watching every minute of action, either because I want to see justice done(looking at you, Charlotte Flair), or because I won’t be able to tear my eyes away from the car crash on my screen(noted lunatics Mick Foley and Jeff Hardy will both be locked inside the Hell in a Cell Structure in different capacities).

That got me thinking about what I wanted to see, and what I was likely to see, besides Becky Lynch getting revenge on Charlotte Flair. How would storylines progress? Would characters stay true to their motivations? Will WWE adapt to crowd responses, and change the direction the stories are heading in?

This article is going to make predictions about what will happen at the event.

These are based on my own biases, and what we have seen on WWE television in terms of crowd reactions, character motivations, and character development.

This is not a simple XYZ wins prediction article. For example, I won’t just write that Charlotte Flair will defeat Becky Lynch, and retain her Smackdown Women’s Championship. I will write about how she will win, why it makes sense given the story being told, and how this will advance the story.

Not all matches taking place this Sunday are discussed herein. For example, I have not included A.J. Styles versus Samoa Joe because I truly do not know where they will take the story.

So without any further ado, let's get right into it.

