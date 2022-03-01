5 WWE legends who could confront Kevin Owens instead of Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has been taking digs at the state of Texas over the last few weeks on RAW. Recent reports indicate that these promos are aimed at Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WWE has purportedly made overtures to the Attitude Era star regarding an in-ring comeback. While the conversation about Austin returning for a match has died down, he is still expected to be on the show in some fashion.

But what if Vince McMahon has other plans up his sleeve? There is no shortage of legends who can step up to defend the Lone Star State and its proud professional wrestling history.

Here are five WWE legends who could confront Kevin Owens instead of Steve Austin.

#5. The fans always enjoy an APA reunion

Like Austin, JBL is a proud son of the Lone Star State and would certainly fit the bill as a legend looking to put Kevin Owens in his place. However, the WWE Hall of Famer spent the majority of his singles run as a heel. That makes him a potentially unpopular choice if he were to appear on his own.

Luckily, the APA is still a beloved unit among fans. JBL and Ron Simmons could join forces once again to confront Kevin Owens and his tag-team partner, Seth Rollins. This could be the dream confrontation professional wrestling fans didn't know they needed.

#4. Booker T needs to deliver a WrestleMania-sized Spinarooni

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T isn't just a WWE pre-show panelist and host of the popular Hall of Fame podcast. He is also the founder of the Reality of Wrestling promotion, which is based out of Houston.

But Booker T's connections to Texas go back even further than that. The six-time world champion originally got his break with Global Championship Wrestling in Dallas before signing with WCW.

A segment with Kevin Owens and a Spinarooni in front of over 60,000 fans at AT&T Stadium would be a magnificent sight.

#3. Kevin Von Erich is an integral part of wrestling in Texas

Professional wrestling in Texas is synonymous with WCCW and the Von Erich family. The Von Erich clan's legendary program with the Fabulous Freebirds is one of the greatest rivalries the sport has ever seen. The family is beloved in the Lone Star State to this day, especially in Dallas.

Kevin making an appearance at WrestleMania would be an incredible moment for the local audience. While he probably couldn't do anything physical at 64 years old, he could give a rub to a younger star who could start a program with Kevin Owens.

He could even introduce a debuting Cody Rhodes, who has a well-known appreciation for professional wrestling history.

#2. Shawn Michaels should be involved in WrestleMania

Although he was born in Arizona, Shawn Michaels grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and has lived most of his life in the Lone Star State. The Heartbreak Kid hasn't been involved in a main roster storyline for some time now and would receive a huge ovation is his home state.

Michaels has the mic chops to go back and forth with Kevin Owens before laying the Canadian star out with some Sweet Chin Music. After all, how can you have "the most stupendous two-night event in WrestleMania history" without Mr. WrestleMania himself?

#1. The Undertaker is going to the WWE Hall of Fame this year

The Undertaker announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2020. The Phenom decided to hang up his boots on a high after his universally-acclaimed Boneyard Match with AJ Styles.

The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and will be part of the WrestleMania festivities. Even if he doesn't wrestle Kevin Owens, he can always dust off his hat and trench coat to confront the former Universal Champion.

The live audience would be thrilled to hear the gong and watch The Deadman hit Owens with a Tombstone Piledriver.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell