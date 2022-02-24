5 WWE Legends who could make their return at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is probably the biggest event in the entire pro-wrestling industry. It is where dream matches happen and new stars are born.

This year's event will feature some of the most-awaited dream matches in WWE. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will battle it out in a Title vs. Title - "Winner Takes All" match in the main event.

The SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against The Baddest Woman on The Planet, Ronda Rousey. Meanwhile, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will battle Bianca Belair in a much-awaited rematch from SummerSlam 2021.

Andrew @bigtimeEST



Main event. With both world titles on SmackDown, Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair will be the top rivalry on RAW going into WrestleMania 38.Main event. With both world titles on SmackDown, Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair will be the top rivalry on RAW going into WrestleMania 38. Main event. ❤️ https://t.co/gfn2UQnifP

The event is known to showcase the presence of some of the most iconic superstars from the past. Over the years, many legends have made their WWE return at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Just like every other year, fans are expecting some legends to return at the event.

Here are five WWE Legends who could make a return at WrestleMania 38.

#5. WWE Legend The Undertaker may appear at WrestleMania 38

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has the best record at the Show of Shows, having held an undefeated streak for 21 years straight.

His last appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals was at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where he was featured in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles. Fans haven't seen him wrestle since then.

This year, the company will immortalize The Undertaker's legacy by inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. All Hall of Fame inductees from the class of 2022 are expected to appear at the event, just like every other year.

However, The Phenom deserves a special moment with the fans before he finally hangs his boots. He announced his retirement in 2020 but in the pro-wrestling world, coming out of retirement is not an uncommon practice.

Legends like Edge and Shawn Michaels have previously come out of their retirement, and The Phenom could do something similar.

Who knows? There may be one more match left in The Undertaker's decorated career.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell