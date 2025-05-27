5 WWE legends who could return ahead of Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia

WWE's next premium live events will take place in just a few weeks, with Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank. Just a few weeks later, World Wrestling Entertainment will be hosting another massive show.

Night of Champions is set to be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The show will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Due to Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide coming first, no matches have been announced for the show yet.

The only thing known for sure is that John Cena is being advertised to appear. With that being said, Cena might not be the only legend who ends up in Saudi Arabia.

This article will take a look at five legends of World Wrestling Entertainment who could potentially return to television during the build to Night of Champions. They could then potentially have a match on the show or fill a different role altogether. These legends include Hall of Famers, former world champions, and a potential Wiseman.

#5. Goldberg could be back in time for a retirement match

Goldberg is an icon in pro wrestling despite wrestling for a relatively short period. He started his career in WCW, but by 2004, Goldberg was essentially retired. He returned over a decade later and had a select number of matches, almost all of which were main events or heavily promoted by WWE.

Da Man got a lot of attention from WWE fans last year when he revealed that he would be having his retirement match in 2025. Not only that, but his final match ever will be in World Wrestling Entertainment.

It isn't clear when or where his final match will be, but it could be at Night of Champions. Goldberg made a few appearances in Saudi Arabia before, and he has a lot of fans there. If that's where his career ends, Da Man should show up on episodes of RAW or SmackDown beforehand.

#4. Brock Lesnar could show up

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant athletes in the history of professional wrestling. He won titles in the NCAA and UFC. In WWE, he main evented numerous WrestleMania events and captured multiple world championships.

The Beast hasn't been seen by WWE fans in a long time. His last match was a one-on-one bout with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. After surprisingly losing that, Lesnar shook hands with The American Nightmare and raised his arm in respect.

There is a chance that Lesnar could show up again before Night of Champions. When he was active, Brock was always a big player on these Saudi Arabian shows. It would only make sense that if he is returning, it would be in time to build up a match at Night of Champions.

#3. Rikishi could return to WWE television as Solo Sikoa's Wiseman

Rikishi is a wrestling legend. While he wrestled under numerous names, including Rikishi Phatu, Rikishi Fatu, The Sultan, and J.R. Smooth, among others, he is best known for being a member of Too Cool and a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The wrestling legend hasn't had a major, long-term television role for a long time. While he was once a prominent figure, especially during the Attitude Era, he is now a WWE Hall of Famer who hasn't been highlighted often in recent decades.

That could change during the build-up to Night of Champions. Solo Sikoa could bring Rikishi back as his Wiseman. The former Intercontinental Champion could, for example, try and make peace between Solo and Jacob before eventually advising Sikoa to attack Fatu.

#2. Nikki Bella & #1. Brie Bella, The Bella Twins could return to set up Evolution

The Bella Twins are WWE Hall of Famers. The real-life sisters are known to wrestling fans as Brie and Nikki Bella. Both held singles gold and were featured on Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Despite not winning the bout, she made it clear that she's far from done. There has since been speculation that she and possibly Brie could return for Evolution II.

While Evolution is a few weeks after Night of Champions, The Bella Twins could return prior to the event in Saudi Arabia. They could set up a match for Night of Champions first, then whatever happens there could lead to a rematch at Evolution. Perhaps they can feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez? Only time will tell.

