5 WWE legends from Texas who could return at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania will once again take place in the state of Texas for the first time since 2016. The Show of Shows has been hosted in the state three times before this year's extravaganza.

This year's showcase will return to the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, for a two-night of stupendous action, featuring Roman Reigns taking on Brock Lesnar in a World Championship Winner Take All Unification bout. The last time WrestleMania was in Texas, Reigns defeated Triple H to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in front of 101,763 fans.

Of course, the state of Texas has a rich history in the world of professional wrestling, and a number of legendary wrestlers have come from there. That being said, let's take a look at five WWE legends from Texas who could appear at WrestleMania 38.

#5 Booker T could make an appearance at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T could appear at WrestleMania 38

Booker T is no stranger when it comes to appearing at WWE's biggest events in a non-wrestling capacity.

WrestleMania will be no different, and he will likely join the pre-show panel on both April 2 & 3 to preview the action. It will no doubt be a special moment for the five-time WCW Champion, being able to appear in his home state.

Perhaps Booker T could even treat the audience to a Texas-sized Spinarooni.

#4 Charlie Haas could appear following his return to professional wrestling

Charlie Haas (left) as part of Team Angle with Kurt Angle and Shelton Benjamin

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas returned to the squared circle in 2020 following a two-year retirement. Haas was released by WWE in 2010 and has continued to sporadically work on the independent scene.

His name resurfaced recently when he debuted for IMPACT Wrestling in a match against Josh Alexander. Despite suffering a concussion in that match, Haas competed again just a few weeks later for SWE.

Perhaps Dallas-based Charlie Haas could return to reform a tag team with Shelton Benjamin in a tag-team gauntlet-style match at WrestleMania. It would certainly be a blast from the past for the WWE Universe.

#3 Chavo Guerrero could return and align with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Chavo Guerrero recently told Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. that he is no longer under contract for AEW. This news could potentially open the door for the El Paso, Texas-born star to return to WWE.

The idea could be that he helps Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at in their feud against The Miz and Logan Paul, before coming in-between the father and son following the Show of Shows.

Chavo has never worked with Dominik, so this could be the perfect window to make it happen and continue the Mysterio-Guerrero legacy.

#2 JBL could return and briefly join the commentary table

WWE Hall of Famer JBL on commentary with Michael Cole

It is likely that former WWE Champion John "Bradshaw" Layfield will make a return at WrestleMania 38. JBL is a regular fixture at the company's major shows.

Layfield was born in Sweetwater, Texas, so it would be a homecoming for the APA member if he were to appear. JBL could be a part of the pre-show panel, or even make a return to the announce table to call a match during the weekend.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin could make a stunning appearance at WrestleMania 38

Rumors have been rampant that Stone Cold Steve Austin will have a confrontation with Kevin Owens at the Show of Shows and give the former Universal Champion a stunner. Reports suggested that WWE wanted the Rattlesnake to have a match, but the segment will be a confrontation instead.

Austin could return in a different capacity. He could potentially raise some hell as the guest host in his home state.

Which Texas wrestling legend would you like to see return at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below!

