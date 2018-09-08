5 WWE Legends Who Could Be Returning For One Last Match At WrestleMania 35

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.58K // 08 Sep 2018, 18:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Are we in for something special at WrestleMania 35?

In what has been an interesting year for WWE, the next year is one which is more anticipated due to the excitement around the Road to WrestleMania 35.

Roman Reigns' coronation to the top of the company has been despised by fans and critics alike, but the creative management has still held their ground on the Big Dog experiment. They could be booking him for a solid match at the Show of Shows.

With WWE willing to make this visual extravaganza into an epic spectacle, there are likely to be many interventions this year, with most of the legends returning back to the ring for 'one more match'.

Superstars like Sting, Hulk Hogan, and Stone Cold Steve Austin are always expected to return to the squared circle in splendid style and wrestle for one last time, but judging by how things have transpired in the past, it's unlikely that it will happen.

However, many WWE superstars could be returning to the ring for giving one last shot at WrestleMania 35, and with Vince McMahon always doing what's best for business, this just might be true.

Here are the 5 WWE Legends who could be returning for one last match at WrestleMania 35

#1 Goldberg

The Icon is desperate to return to the ring for one final encounter

After shocking the world by slaying the Beast at Survivor Series, in what was a legitimate squash match, WWE booked Goldberg in a way that has proved beneficial for his career.

Having squashed both Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens in respective encounters, the Icon was being presented as a force to reckon with, and while that might not be the case today, Goldberg is still open for a return to the ring.

Since he had a tremendous stare-down with the Undertaker at the Royal Rumble in 2017, the fans and critics are expecting a possible showdown between the two before both hang up their boots for good.

With WrestleMania 35 already being hyped up by experienced journalists, this could be an ideal stage for WWE to book Goldberg for a fantastic return at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

His match with Brock Lesnar was a highlight at WrestleMania 33, and delivered everything that was expected of the bout, and a similar feud could be booked between the Undertaker and Goldberg.

Well, if he does return to the squared circle, it has to be his final encounter, and the Undertaker could probably be his final opponent.

1 / 5 NEXT