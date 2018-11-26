5 WWE legends who could retire at WrestleMania 35

The tides could be about to change in WWE

Wrestling as part of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world is a pipedream for many youngsters since there are so many who are unable to make a career out of their favorite hobby and even less are able to have a lengthy spell in the squared circle.

There are only a select few who are able to last at the highest level for more than a decade and it appears that many of them are now looking to wind down their careers so that they can walk away from the company and look into life from the outside.

WrestleMania 35 is looking as though it could be the passing of the torch for many stars since there are so many who are prepared to hand the company over to the next generation as they ride off into the sunset.

#5 Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy could return for one more match

Matt Hardy hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since August after it was reported that the former Tag Team Champion had been struggling with an injury that saw his spine infused to his pelvis. Hardy and Bray Wyatt dropped the Championships to The B Team before Hardy was then sidelined and seemingly retired from the ring after he stated that he thought that was the last time he would wrestle.

Over the past few months, the eldest Hardy brother has been working as a producer backstage and learning the ropes just in case he isn't able to make his return to the ring, but he and his brother Jeff stated that they would make their return to WWE in order to retire as part of the biggest promotion in the world.

It's completely feasible that Hardy could be given the chance to wrestle one more match before he calls time on his time in the ring and WrestleMania 35 would be the perfect place for him to bring down the curtain on a two-decade-long career.

