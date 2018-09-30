5 WWE legends whose careers were affected by botches

The botch heard around the world

Not every wrestler who appears in the WWE becomes a legend. The term is reserved for those who give their all in the middle of the ring, and have a special connection with the fans.

The legends of WWE earn their title through hard work, dedication, and determination but sometimes even their commitment isn't enough to keep them safe from the injuries caused by a botched move. This list focuses on the legends of WWE and how their careers were affected by the injuries they suffered in the ring.

Honorable mentions

Graves

This section is dedicated to Corey Graves, one of the most gifted commentators to ever don the headsets in WWE history. Corey Graves suffered some of the worst concussions in the WWE during his time in NXT which led to him ultimately retiring.

Graves had the potential to be one of WWE's most celebrated stars and his experiences make him uniquely placed to understand a superstar who gets injured in a botch. He was one of the voices who defended Brie Bella after she kicked Liv Morgan a bit too hard in the head.

Accurately so. Especially in this day and age full of “experts.” Accidents happen. I had my career ended because of them, and I harbor no ill will. It’s not ballet. Screw everyone that thinks they know/can do better.



I wish all of the “smart” fans were actually smart. https://t.co/l8ND6Xjxi0 — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 26, 2018

