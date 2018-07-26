Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE Superstars who should replace Roman Reigns as the face of WWE

Masoom Alli
8.82K   //    26 Jul 2018, 19:25 IST

Image result for roman reigns boo

Despite the boos and the negative reactions which Roman Reigns receives on a weekly basis, the WWE has stuck with its decision of making Reigns the new face of the company. This in itself is something which has seen many fans turning away from the red brand as their voices are clearly not being heard and they are being forced to watch someone who they are not behind getting title opportunity after title opportunity.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Raw has hit record lows in terms of viewership ratings and it is highly unlikely that this is going to improve anytime soon unless the WWE do something about it. Without a doubt, one of the biggest and most meaningful changes which Vince McMahon needs to make is to choose a new face of the company. Whether he wants to admit it or not, the Roman Reigns experiment is not working and there is no chance in hell of fans turning back to the WWE if Roman Reigns continues to be the face for the foreseeable future.

This is not to say that Reigns can never or will never be the face of the WWE but nobody can deny the fact that very few fans are actually prepared to accept him as the face of the company right now. The WWE also needs to remember that it has one of the most talented rosters which any wrestling promotion has ever seen and that there are a number of suitable alternatives to Roman Reigns as being the face of the company.

This article will take a look at 5 such WWE superstars who Vince McMahon should consider as being an alternative choice to Roman Reigns when it comes to succeeding John Cena. These are in no way the only superstars who can fill this role but they definitely deserve a shot at being the new face of WWE.

#1 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe could set be set to miss the Royal Rumble through injury

Samoa Joe's run in the WWE has been riddled with injuries over the past few months. This has seen Joe take somewhat of a back seat to other superstars while he has been away. But the WWE needs to waste no time in getting him into a meaningful feud now that he is back.

Joe has been drafted to SmackDown Live and this opens up a lot more opportunities for him to dominate. Roman Reigns is clearly going to rule Monday Night Raw for the foreseeable future, and at 39 years of age, Joe is unlikely to be hanging around for too long in a full-time capacity.

A feud with Rusev would be really interesting to watch and the WWE needs to take note of the enormous potential that such a feud would have for both Superstars. Both Rusev and Joe are in need of a push and a rivalry between these two athletes might be just what they need to gain some momentum.

Another idea could be to pair Joe and Rusev together as a tag-team. There is no denying that this would be a powerful duo who could dominate the tag-team division before they eventually use that momentum.

