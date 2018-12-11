5 WWE main roster superstars who won their first championship in 2018

2018 has certainly been one eventful year for WWE, with the variations in the quality of the product and the number of moments this year has created. There has been some great stuff this year, from the rise of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch to the consistency of Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins. A lot of main roster pay-per-views were on fire including Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Evolution.

However, there were some terrible things too. Raw is currently in a dire state and might not improve for another few weeks, the booking of the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman and Asuka have also disappointed, although the former is finally getting a push.

With all of the drama and excitement from, there were five wrestlers who won their very first championship under the WWE umbrella in 2018. These five may or may not have been a part of NXT, but this year saw them have their first taste of gold in the company.

For some, it might be their only stint with a title but for others, it could be the first of many. There are some really bright futures on this list. This year saw a minimal amount of legitimate stars being created, with the hope of building towards a big 12 months in 2019. This list could look a lot different for next year.

Anyway, here are five WWE main roster superstars who won their first championship with the company in 2018.

#5 Cedric Alexander

He was the face of change for 205 Live.

When Enzo Amore got released from the WWE in January, the Cruiserweight division was in serious danger. Luckily, that turned out to be the catalyst to making 205 Live a much better show. There was a renewed focus on the in-ring action on the show. New general manager Drake Maverick announced a 16-man tournament to crown the new Cruiserweight Champion at WrestleMania. The final would see Cedric Alexander defeat Mustafa Ali, in a battle of the Heart and the Soul of 205 Live.

After winning his first title in the WWE, Cedric basically had a reign full of killer title defences against the likes of Buddy Murphy, Hideo Itami and Drew Gulak. He would eventually drop the belt to Murphy in his hometown of Melbourne, but not before rejuvenating 205 Live as a whole.

The show and division are now alive and well, thanks to the groundwork laid by the great Alexander. He will get his rematch against Murphy this Sunday at TLC, in a match that could steal the show as it did at Super Showdown.

