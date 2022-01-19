WATCH: 5 WWE matches changed due to injury 

WWE thrives on the quality of its matches. However, various factors for a great show are out perfomers' control. An unexpected injury changes the scenario of a rivalry and storylines that follow.

Goldberg vs Undertaker finished early at WWE Super showdown

Fans got what they wanted at Super Showdown. However, the way it turned out to be was displeasing for everyone. The Undertaker and Goldberg squared off in a dream match that turned into a nightmare.

Goldberg suffered a concussion early, which set off a chain of undesirable events. With both superstars suffering career-threatening injuries, The Phenom decided to end the match before it was scheduled to.

He picked Goldberg up for a tombstone piledriver but the latter couldn't manage to assist. So, the Undertaker finally choke slammed him, which was botched as well.

