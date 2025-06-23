5 WWE matches that should have taken place at Night of Champions 2025

Despite concerns about WWE Night of Champions being relocated out of Saudi Arabia, the show is expected to go on as planned. There are already five matches on the card, which is the sweet spot for premium live events outside the Big Four under the Triple H-led creative team.

However, some matches should have taken place at Night of Champions at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28. Let's look at the five title matches that could have easily been part of the card.

#5. IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez for the Women's World Championship

Fans are upset that IYO SKY was missing from WWE television for a few weeks before appearing last Monday on RAW. SKY hasn't defended the Women's World Championship since beating Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

The Genius of the Sky was starting a feud with Roxanne Perez after WrestleMania before plans changed. Perez got involved with The Judgment Day. Nevertheless, it could have been a good first feud for The Prodigy on the main roster.

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Title

The feud between Becky Lynch and Bayley turned personal very quickly, putting Lyra Valkyria at the back of the line. The Role Model no longer sees herself behind The Man in terms of standing within the company. Hence, this match could have easily been booked for Night of Champions.

Being part of the Four Horsewomen of WWE remains a big deal. This makes the decision to put their title match on television baffling. But with Valkyria still looking to regain the Women's Intercontinental Championship, it won't be surprising if a Triple Threat match happens soon.

#3. Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship

Since defending the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 41 against Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton has only defended her championship once. It was against Nia Jax on May 16 in a very good match, which saw The Irresistible Force being busted open.

Stratton vs. Jax is set to happen again on Friday's episode of SmackDown in Saudi Arabia. With Naomi aiming for a potential cash-in, this title match should have been booked for Night of Champions. Not having a women's world title match at a major event is a tough decision to make.

#2. The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Title

Another match heading to SmackDown this Friday is The Street Profits putting their WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against The Wyatt Sicks. It will likely be Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, so Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins may feel very confident about their chances of retaining.

However, the WWE Tag Team Title should have been defended at Night of Champions after getting snubbed at WrestleMania 41. The SmackDown tag team division has been booked wonderfully outside of being part of premium live event match cards under Triple H.

#1. Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE's upcoming event is called Night of Champions, and not having one of the most prestigious championships defended at the event is a poor decision. Granted that Gunther just won the title two weeks ago from Jey Uso, a rematch could have been booked, and it wouldn't have affected the plans with Goldberg.

The Ring General is scheduled to make his first title defense on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be interesting to see if Gunther at least makes an appearance on the Saudi Arabia show to promote his upcoming title bout.

