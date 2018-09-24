5 WWE matches that should have got a 5-star rating

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.28K // 24 Sep 2018, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Wrestlemania rematch between Taker and Michaels was nothing short of epic.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's editor Dave Meltzer is a widely respected member among the pro wrestling community. He has been an avid fan of the program from the 80s and is still one of the best analysts going around. One of his popular innovations in professional wrestling is the star rating. Every high profile matches around the world is rated from a scale of 0 to 5.

The recent epic between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada was rated 7 stars. WWE's first ever 5-star match was at Wrestlemania X in 1994 when Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon had a brilliant ladder match for the Intercontinental championship. Till now WWE has had nine 5-star matches, with four of them coming in 2018 alone from NXT. The last 5-star match from the main roster was between CM Punk and John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011.

However, WWE had many matches over the years that deserved a 5 star but narrowly missed out. Even though the star rating is majorly the opinion of one guy, one would find it baffling that these classics were rated less than the perfect score. In this thread, we will be taking a look at five WWE matches that should have got a 5 star, but missed out. This was a tough list to compile, and probably will see a sequel.

#5. AJ Styles vs. John Cena - Royal Rumble 2017.

AJ Styles - John Cena was rated 4.75 stars.

AJ Styles and John Cena have tremendous in-ring chemistry. They proved that in both of their previous one on one meetings at Summerslam 2016 and Money in the bank 2016. So when Cena was announced as the number 1 contender for AJ Styles' WWE championship at Royal Rumble, fans expected it to be a classic - and they got just that.

John Cena and AJ Styles topped off their previous bout with an absolute stunner of a match. Both of them countered each other's moves, had various near falls, and some last second kick-outs.

Finally, Cena performed a double AA on Styles to capture his 16th world title. Mauro Ranallo's commentary and the great crowd reaction were the icings on the cake. Even though the match received 4.75 stars, we definitely think this match deserved a solid 5-star.

1 / 5 NEXT