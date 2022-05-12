×
WATCH: WWE moments that were actually unscripted

The Undertaker and Mankind (L); Roman Reigns (R)
Modified May 12, 2022 11:09 AM IST
It's a well-known fact that most of what we see in WWE programming is scripted and produced. Whatever superstars do and say is already pre-determined by the creative team backstage.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

Still, there have been many moments where the superstars have gone off-script. Whether it's a heel honoring the crowd or a legit fight between two stars, changing plans on live TV has always stunned fans.

These are some WWE moments that were actually unscripted

The five unscripted moments we have chosen for our video include the following stars:

  • Stone Cold Steve Austin and Pat McAfee
  • Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax
  • Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch
  • Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens
  • The Undertaker and Mankind
Watch the video to learn how these superstars were involved in unscripted situations. Comment and let us know which of these moments surprised you the most.

Edited by Angana Roy
