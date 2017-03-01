5 WWE moments that felt unscripted

Wrestling is fake...or is it?

Brock Lesnar’s matches routinely suspend disbelief

News flash: The WWE is scripted. It's one of the most well-known facts around the world and it's something that people who don't like wrestling use to constantly berate wrestling fans. It's a bit strange that argument, but that’s neither here nor there so we'll leave that for another day.

But, there are some instances where what's happening is so absolutely surreal that wrestling fans honestly have no idea if what they're witnessing is a scripted event or if it's the real thing. After all, there have been instances such as Jerry "The King” Lawler's on-air heart attack and The Montreal Screwjob incident.

Taking full advantage of this, the WWE has on multiple occasions blurred the line between a work and a shoot to generate a buzz and get fans invested in what's happening in front of their eyes.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 times WWE fans weren't sure if what they were seeing was scripted:

#5) Shawn Michaels collapsing in the ring

Shawn Michaels sold this perfectly

Back in 1995, Shawn Michaels was involved in an altercation in a bar where he ended up with a concussion when things turned ugly. When he turned up on Raw to face off against Owen Hart, things took a turn for the surreal.

For no apparent reason, The Heart Break Kid collapsed during the match against the younger Hart brother, prompting WWE medics to rush to the ring and the match was cut-off abruptly. In addition to all this, the commentary fell completely silent when this happened, adding to the tension of the scene.

Oh, and this collapse happened exactly at the time Sting was facing off against Hulk Hogan on WCW's Nitro during the Monday Night Wars. Coincidence, I'm sure.

It was revealed years later that this was actually all part of the show in order to help generate some much-needed sympathy for Michaels. It proved to be a masterstroke on the part of both HBK – who sold the spot to perfection and even suggested the idea of the commentators going quiet – and the WWE itself – as it helped elevate Michaels’ rising star.

Perfectly done.