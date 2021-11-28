5 news stories you missed this week: 293-day run ends, Bray Wyatt's first post-WWE appearance, Andrade unfollows Charlotte Flair (November 28th, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we take a look at the top WWE news stories that you might have missed this week.

Survivor Series 2021 is in the history books now and the pay-per-view saw multiple top matches. A current champion's impressive 293-day run came to an end at the event.

A top RAW Superstar has made an interesting comment answering the question about him possibly getting released by the company. Released former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's first post-WWE appearance has also been officially announced.

#5 Ronda Rousey doesn't think she's under contract with WWE

#5 Ronda Rousey doesn't think she's under contract with WWE

UFC Hall of Famer and former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has claimed that she isn't sure if she's under contract with WWE or not.

During a recent live stream on Facebook, a fan asked Rousey if she's still contracted to Vince McMahon's promotion. Ronda Rousey interestingly replied that she doesn't think that she is, but added that the question is for lawyers.

"[Person in chatroom] is asking if I’m still under contract with WWE. I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers," said Rousey. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Rousey had a great, yet short, run in WWE that started at Royal Rumble 2018. She went on to win the RAW Women's Championship later that year at SummerSlam.

Her last match and appearance came at WrestleMania 35 where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in the triple threat main event, also involving Charlotte Flair.

On the personal side, Ronda Rousey gave birth to her first child with husband Travis Browne in September 2021, a daughter named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. Fans are hopeful of seeing her back in a WWE ring someday.

