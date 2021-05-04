5 WWE NXT Championship challengers for Karrion Kross

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross is currently in his second reign as NXT Champion.

Kross captured the WWE NXT Championship for the second time in his WWE career when he defeated former champion Finn Balor in the co-main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two.

With Kross' NXT Championship victory, the landscape of the black and gold brand has certainly changed without a doubt. Karrion Kross' previous WWE NXT Championship reign was cut drastically short due to injury. Kross suffered a separated shoulder during his first championship victory over Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX in August 2020.

I made it very clear.



Step right up, roll the dice.



3 weeks later:

Nothing more than words from the competition.



Read between the lines.#TickTock ⏳ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6ewLkDjG7V — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) May 4, 2021

The shoulder injury was so severe that Karrion Kross was forced to vacate the WWE NXT Championship during the post-TakeOver episode of NXT on USA Network.

However, now that Karrion Kross has once again reclaimed his WWE NXT Championship, the question now becomes who will be the first to challenge the champion for his title?

Let's take a closer look at five potential WWE NXT Championship challengers for Karrion Kross.

#5 WWE NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis is one of the most unique characters currently on WWE NXT television

Since debuting on the black and gold brand in 2020, Dexter Lumis has quickly established himself as one of the most unique and compelling characters currently on the NXT roster.

The tortured artist has both wowed and confused fans with his strange appearance, silent demenour and devastating in-ring moveset.

However, could now be the time for Dexter Lumis to finally challenge for gold on WWE NXT television?

Dexter Lumis is yet to hold championship gold of any kind in WWE NXT. Lumis is presently involved in a storyline with current NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and his faction, The Way. This rivalry seemingly involves a possible romance with The Way's Indi Hartwell.

Once Lumis' feud with Johnny Gargano is complete, NXT's resident man of silence could very possibly turn his attention to Karrion Kross and the NXT Championship.

Two of the larger and more powerful superstars on the NXT roster, a feud between Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis would certainly present some fascinating television and matches.

