5 WWE NXT Superstars who wrestle using their real names

WWE NXT is the proving ground for WWE's Superstars of the future. The black and gold brand has given starts to WWE careers for such names as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Keith Lee, Becky Lynch and more.

However, most viewers of NXT on Tuesday nights often forget about the real person potraying their favorite on-screen professional wrestling character.

In a similar vein to television and film productions, most professional wrestlers use a "stage name" or character/gimmick which has a different name to their birth name.

A change in name if often due to trademarking or merchandise purposes for WWE. It can also be done because a professional wrestler's real name just isn't "showbiz" enough for the world of sports entertainment.

But there are some exceptions to this rule. Certain professional wrestlers leverage their real name for their on-screen persona. This is sometimes done because they were already a well known public figure before entering professional wrestling. It is also done because the wrestler wishes to walk the fine line between fiction and fact, confusing the audience.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five WWE NXT Superstars who wrestle using their real names.

#5 Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Fabian Aichner

Fabian Aichner was a regular member of the NXT UK brand as a member of Imperium before moving to the black and gold brand in the United States

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Fabian Aichner is perhaps best known as a member of the NXT UK faction known as Imperium. Led by NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Imperium have dominated the NXT UK brand, whilst also dominating the black and gold brand in the United States.

Fabian Aichner made his WWE debut in the 2016 WWE Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. The Italian wrestler was eliminated in the first round by Jack Gallagher.

Aichner officially signed a contract with WWE in June 2017 before becoming a regular on the WWE NXT UK brand as member of the Imperium faction in 2019. While under contract with WWE, Aichner won the EVOLVE Championship at EVOLVE 115. This was during a period of time in which WWE had a working relationship with EVOLVE before later purchasing the promotion.

In May 2020, Aicher and tag team partner Marcel Barthel defeated Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher to capture the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. The team would later drop the championships to Breezango.

