5 WWE opponents AJ Styles has not faced yet

Vishal Raman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.02K // 15 Sep 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ went one on one with The Demon

AJ Styles is one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world today. He has aged like fine wine, and has made himself a better wrestler every passing year. He is the biggest babyface the company has to offer and has been the main-stay of WWE SmackDown for a long time now.

AJ just became the longest reigning WWE Champion on SmackDown by overtaking John Bradshaw Layfield's reign of 280 days. Styles defeated Jinder Mahal back in November to win his second WWE Championship, and ever since, The Phenomenal One has overcome every obstacle put in front of him. It is very clear that WWE has invested a lot in AJ Styles.

And yet, there are a handful of wrestlers who have not competed with AJ inside a WWE ring. We shall look at 5 dream matches for AJ Styles that can potentially happen in the coming months.

#5 Jeff Hardy

AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy - This match would be wonderful

Jeff Hardy has embarked on a singles journey since the Superstar Shake-up where he and his brother Matt Hardy were separated. He won the United States Title the week after his return, and dropped the title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules, and is currently involved in a program with Randy Orton.

It is a shame that AJ and Jeff have not competed in a WWE ring even after being in the same brand for the better part of the year. While Jeff and AJ have worked as a tag team to take out a common foe in the past, they are still yet to cross paths with each other. I wonder how much Jeff still has in the tank to continue, but if this match happens, it will truly be phenomenal.

1 / 5 NEXT