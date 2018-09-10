Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE Opponents That Roman Reigns Has Not Faced Yet 

Riju Dasgupta
Top 5 / Top 10
10 Sep 2018

Could Reigns and Goldberg mix it up very soon indeed?

Roman Reigns is rightfully described as 'the guy' in WWE. He's worked his way up the ranks and is the face of the company right now, as the current Universal Champion. He is the highest merchandise seller for the company and despite the boos, even the most bitter WWE fan has some semblance of respect for the man. It is clear that he will be the featured performer for the company, going forward.

And yet, there are a handful of performers he hasn't squared off with yet! In this article, we shall look at 5 dream matches he could potentially have, in the months to follow. I'm sure that WWE will have Reigns mix it up with these men whenever it fits the current, ongoing storyline.

Leave a comment and let me know some other names that did not make this list. Whom would you like to see him square off against, when the time is rife?

Here's my list of potential contenders

#5 Jeff Hardy

Believe it or not, this is a match that hasn't happened yet
Jeff Hardy returned to a massive pop at WrestleMania 33 with his brother, Matt Hardy. Since then they have been separated on different brands, and both men are doing their own thing right now. I guess owing to an injury that Hardy sustained last year, he never got a chance to mix it up with Roman Reigns.

This is a real shame because Hardy has gone on record and even named Reigns as his potential dream opponent in the past. I wonder how much fuel Hardy has left in the tank and if this match will even transpire before he finally calls it a day. WWE needs to book this match very soon indeed.

Would Jeff Hardy have to go heel for this match to take place then? We all know that Roman Reigns isn't turning heel soon.

1 / 5 NEXT
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
