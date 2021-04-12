5 WWE opponents for The Fiend after his stunning loss at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Night 2 got underway with The Fiend taking on Randy Orton in a straight-up match, to kickstart the proceedings. The Fiend seemed to have things well under control until Alexa Bliss, his companion, seemingly betrayed him!

While the world still reels from the betrayal, let's have a look at what The Fiend can potentially do after WrestleMania. Where does Bray Wyatt go from here, after his crushing WrestleMania 37 loss?

Here are 5 opponents that The Fiend could take on after WrestleMania 37. If you think we've left someone out, be sure to leave a comment and let us know.

PS: An optimistic person could say that this is the Bo Dallas return story. As cool as that would be, he's been missing from WWE television for so long, it does seem unlikely. Of course, The Fiend taking on his real-life brother, Bo Dallas, would be the best-case scenario, all said and done.

#5 After WrestleMania 37 concludes, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend continues

YOOOO are you guys seeing what I'm seeing 👀 — MITB Briefcase (@WWE_Briefcase) April 12, 2021

This is the least exciting prospect on the list, but one has to wonder if Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton formed some kind of alliance to take The Fiend down.

Let's just be honest. The build for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton leading up to WrestleMania 37 hasn't exactly been Hogan vs. Andre or Austin vs. The Rock. Nobody wants to see this feud drag on beyond WrestleMania.

But maybe one last match will play out between Randy Orton, now with Alexa Bliss, and The Fiend.

Advertisement

Becoming Randy Orton's manager or valet would allow Alexa Bliss to drop the supernatural avatar and revert into her Goddess persona again.

But let's look at four far more exciting options in the pages that follow.

1 / 5 NEXT