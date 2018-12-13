5 WWE feuds that happened on-screen and in real life

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens have gone back and forth on Twitter

If you've been in the world of work long enough, you eventually get to know your colleagues a bit more.

You'll find that there's some you will get on famously with, being able to share fun stories and may even hang out with outside of working hours.

Some however, you'll grow to loathe, as you wonder why they were employed in the first place.

But in the WWE, any fellow Superstar you may resent is a lot harder to ignore than in a regular job, with the men and women on the roster putting their health and safety in the hands of someone who may not like them.

Whilst the company has maintained consistent professionalism, it must still be worrying for some Superstars.

Here are five WWE pairings who feuded in the ring, as well as outside the squared circle.

5: Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar

The Beast sends Ambrose flying with a German Suplex

Debuting at WWE Survivor Series in 2012, Dean Ambrose is still relatively young in his WWE tenure but he has already become a huge part of the company.

A former WWE Champion, Ambrose also holds the Grand Slam and won the 2016 Money In the Bank.

Clearly a big star, it only made sense when the Lunatic Fringe was paired with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32.

But when Ambrose pitched a bunch of ideas for their No-DQ match, Lesnar wouldn't listen, intent on only making himself look good.

The match was a dud, with Lesnar winning, and Ambrose feeling rightly angry about how poor the match was received.

Sharing some of the missed opportunities on the 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin podcast later that year, Ambrose was punished by the WWE, who clearly didn't want this kind of negativity with the Beast.

