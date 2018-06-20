Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE pay-per-view themes that should return

Make WWE PPVs great again.

Harry Kettle
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 22:17 IST
Who doesn't love KOTR?
Who doesn't love KOTR?

Over the course of the last decade or so, WWE have been through a phase of adding lots and lots of gimmick pay-per-views to their calendar - or 'themed' shows as we'd prefer to call them. Some of them work really well and have generated some phenomenal matches over the years, but some are pointless and there's really no reason for them to exist whatsoever.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

So then, given that the company are never afraid to bring back things from the past, we thought it'd be a good idea to brainstorm some ideas regarding events that we'd like to see a return to the schedule. A few of these are probably pretty unlikely, but for the majority, it feels like there's a scenario in which Vince McMahon could give the green light for them to come back.

So with that being said, here are five WWE pay-per-view themes that should return.

Breaking Point

Submissions only
Submissions only

Breaking Point was a one and done show that took place towards the back end of 2009, and while there were some fun matches on the card, it felt like an incomplete show. WWE started to implement the idea that submissions were the only way you could finish off the match, but those rules only really applied to a handful of the biggest showdowns on the night.

So if it came back, we'd like to see every single match having a submission connotation. It may not seem like the most exciting idea in the world, especially considering how fun last second kick-outs can be, but some of the greatest finishing moves throughout the history of professional wrestling have been submission holds. Why not throw it back to the old days a bit?

