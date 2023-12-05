5 WWE PLEs that will happen outside the US in 2024

If you're a WWE fan who lives outside of the United States, these last couple of years have had to be pretty encouraging, especially when it comes to getting major events in your country.

In 2023 alone, WWE has held Premium Live Events in Montreal, Canada (Elimination Chamber); Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico (which is technically a part of the United States, but let's get nit-picky); the usual annual two shows in Saudi Arabia; and Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London, England.

That trend isn't about to change in 2024, either, as WWE already has five more non-US events (that's not even including any live events, potential episodes of RAW, SmackDown, or NXT events, either) scheduled. Of course, all event dates, locations, and line-ups are subject to change - but how often does that happen?

(We know at least one of you is going to look up exactly how often that happens.)

Still, here are five events all set for 2024.

#5 & 4. Two WWE events in Saudi Arabia

WWE's current deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority runs through 2027. So, for at least the next four years, we're possibly going to get two shows a year in the country.

The company's two annual Saudi shows are held either in the city of Jeddah or Riyadh - this year was Night of Champions and Crown Jewel, respectively - and that doesn't look to change next year, either. More than likely, 2024 will see Crown Jewel held in the country's capital, while a less specific one will take place in Jeddah.

Whatever the events are, fans in the Western Hemisphere better be prepared to catch a couple of shows way earlier than they're used to.

#3. Elimination Chamber - Perth, Australia - February 24

The last time the promotion held a major show Down Under was in 2018 - the Super Show-Down. It was an event created specifically for the area and held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground - the largest stadium in the southern hemisphere.

Next year, Australia gets one of WWE's major events of the year - Elimination Chamber (or, as it's called in Germany, No Escape). It will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, a structure listed as being able to accommodate over 60,000 people.

Elimination Chamber is also significant in that it's one of the last major events of the year before WrestleMania. While the results of the Royal Rumble match (for both men and women) generally determine participants in one of 'Mania's main events, the Chamber is usually set up to determine another.

#2. WWE Backlash - Lyon, France - May 4

Three months after Elimination Chamber - and almost a full month after WrestleMania 40, WWE presents Backlash. As they usually do after WrestleMania - it's kind of why it's called Backlash.

In 2024, however, Backlash will be held in France. Specifically, the LDLC arena in Lyons. Unless we're mistaken, it'll be the first major WWE event ever to be held in the home of Napoleon, Jean Reno, and Andre the Giant.

Backlash is typically used to wrap up some storylines that weren't sufficiently concluded at The Show of Shows - or build upon some that were started there. So, this isn't some throw-away show booked to placate the French. Because why would they do that?

#1. WWE Bash in Berlin - Berlin, Germany - August 31

Much like the show in France mentioned above, a PLE in Germany was certainly not expected by anybody, to be honest.

And that's not a knock on either France or Germany. Both countries should have had countless major events over the past - what? - twenty years? But they haven't - to the point where nobody really expected them to happen. Yet, here we are.

Something else to consider - and we're in no way insinuating that WWE booked this event for this year (that would be silly). Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. We're not suggesting the Ring General should lose the said title at this show - that should probably happen before.

If the company wants to make Gunther a World Champion - and it should - this is the night to do it. Wrap up the evening with the leader of Imperium standing over Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, holding the World Heavyweight Championship over his head - what an image.

(And, yes, we know Gunther is from Austria and not Germany, but that's a whole can of worms we don't want to mess with right now.)