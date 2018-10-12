5 WWE questions you never thought to ask

Vince McMahon makes all the big calls in WWE

Which WWE Superstar will turn heel next? Who will headline WrestleMania? And when will X, Y and Z receive call-ups from NXT?

Those three questions are among the most asked by fans on social media, with the WWE Universe often speculating about what might happen next in the crazy world of pro wrestling/sports entertainment.

In this article, rather than focus on the usual subjects, we thought it would be a good idea to think outside the box and contemplate some alternative WWE-related questions which you probably never thought to ask.

Can Vince McMahon cancel a match if it's going badly? How much do referees know about match finishes? And do Superstars really have any kind of power backstage?

Let's take a look at the answers to five quirky WWE questions.

#5 When do Superstars find out if they’re winning or losing?

Seth Rollins was unaware of the WrestleMania 31 finish until late in the show

With the exception of pay-per-views and the odd Raw/SmackDown Live announcement, WWE Superstars usually don’t know who they’re facing in their next match until the day of the show.

When it comes to winning and losing, that call can be made even later.

The most famous example of this came at WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins was told during the show that he would cash in his Money In The Bank contract in the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to win the WWE Championship.

He already faced Randy Orton earlier in the show and had no idea that he was a couple of hours away from making history.

#4 If a match/segment is going badly, what does Vince McMahon do?

Rhyno and Tajiri felt the wrath of Vince McMahon in 2003

If Vince McMahon wants to change something during a match, he lets the referee know through his earpiece and the official then informs the Superstars.

In extreme cases, such as when he sent Shane and Stephanie back to the ring to perform a promo segment again at a SmackDown taping in 2001, it’s clear for the audience to see if the WWE owner is unhappy with the production of his own show.

On another occasion, he interrupted a live event match between Rhyno and Tajiri in 2003, sending both guys to the back because the crowd was chanting “boring”.

