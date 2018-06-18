WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar's Next Challenger Revealed, Alexa Bliss In Big Trouble?

A massive episode of RAW could see Brock Lesnar get called out.

A lot can happen on RAW tonight!

WWE Money In The Bank ended up as a fantastic show with both Money In The Bank ladder matches delivering. RAW follows Money In The Bank and with both MITB winners coming from the red brand, Kurt Angle can rest a little easy from the attention of RAW's constable Baron Corbin.

Alexa Bliss beat out 7 other women from RAW and SmackDown to win the women's Money In The Bank ladder match. Bliss then interfered during the RAW Women's title match leading to a DQ finish. She then cashed-in her MITB contract and pinned Nia Jax for the title following a Twisted Bliss. Plan executed to perfection.

As for the men's Money In The Bank ladder match, Braun Strowman won the briefcase and will now be after the WWE Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar better look over his shoulders.

Roman Reigns picked up another big win as he beat former WWE Champion. As for Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn, their match, much like their feud so far, didn't deliver.

Will Alexa Bliss pay?

Alexa Bliss beat 7 of the best women Superstars from RAW and SmackDown to secure the MITB contract which she cashed-in later on in the night to win the RAW Women's Championship.

With step 1 of her plan complete, Bliss will now have to look over her shoulder with both Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey gunning for her and looking for revenge. As we already know, Rousey and Jax aren't ones to be trifled with.

Will Jax and Rousey confront the new champion Alexa Bliss on RAW tonight? When will Nia Jax get her guaranteed shot at winning the RAW Women's Championship back?