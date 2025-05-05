5 WWE RAW stars Triple H MUST push

WWE Monday Night RAW is the biggest wrestling show to air each and every week. The Stamford-based promotion's flagship weekly show is also one of the longest-tenured programs on television, as the show is multiple decades old.

RAW debuted in January of 1993. Over the next 32 years, the show has featured numerous memorable moments, incredible matches, and huge stories. RAW has been a staple in the lives of wrestling fans for a long time.

The red brand has also highlighted some of the biggest stars in the industry and still routinely does to this very day. Names such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and IYO SKY, among others, are heavily pushed on the show.

Unfortunately, not everybody currently on RAW is being pushed as well as they should be. This article will take a look at five names on WWE RAW that Triple H desperately needs to push better. This includes an actual couple, a tag team star, and one of the best luchadors in the entire world.

Below are five WWE RAW stars Triple H MUST push.

#5. Grayson Waller should be pushed as a singles star

Grayson Waller is a former WWE Tag Team Champion. He won the gold alongside Austin Theory and the duo are collectively known as A-Town Down Under. With that being said, their push hasn't exactly been sustained.

Instead, Waller and Theory routinely miss Monday Night RAW. Theory has had a few big pushes in the past that fizzled out, but it is frustrating with The Aussie Icon, as he is yet to get a proper singles push on WWE's main roster.

Given how charismatic Waller is, it is a shame he isn't being pushed further. It might be best to finally split up A-Town Down Under and push Grayson as a singles star without Austin Theory holding him back in any way.

#4. Karrion Kross & #3. Scarlett need to be used more on WWE television

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are a duo on WWE RAW. The pair spent time together in the indies, and then on NXT. Both were actually released under the Vince McMahon administration but were brought back when Triple H took over the creative direction in 2022.

Kross recently got the WWE Universe talking when he cut an excellent promo on social media. That, combined with his work each week on RAW, has caused many fans to hope he will finally receive a proper push. Scarlett has also long been underutilized.

With that kind of buzz, Triple H must capitalize on it and give both stars more screen time. It would be foolish to not utilize the attention they've received and the clear desire to see Karrion pushed further. While past pushes of Kross may not have worked, fans want it now.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser has top star potential

Ludwig Kaiser is a German superstar currently on WWE Monday Night RAW. He is a former tag team champion on NXT and is perhaps best known as a member of Imperium. For the bulk of his time in the company, Ludwig has been Gunther's second.

The German star was seemingly finally getting a singles push last year. He challenged for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and had numerous bangers on television. Sadly, that push disappeared this year.

Ludwig was kept off of the WrestleMania card and he hasn't been used much in general over the past few months. Triple H needs to correct this, as Kaiser is far too talented to sit on the sidelines when he has main-event potential.

#1. Dragon Lee is underutilized

Dragon Lee is one of the best luchadors in the world. He joined WWE two years ago after having a lot of success in Mexico. Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Lee has become Rey Mysterio's mentee.

The Latino World Order member seemed to be gaining a lot of momentum in WWE early on. He won the NXT North American Title rather quickly and made a splash on RAW soon after. Unfortunately, that push didn't last.

Triple H needs to push Dragon Lee at a higher level. While Penta and Rey Fenix are also excellent, Lee shouldn't be ignored or phased out because of their arrival. If anything, their immediate success is more reason why Dragon Lee should be pushed harder.

