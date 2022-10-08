5 WWE RAW Superstars who have the most Instagram followers 

WWE Superstars don't miss out on any chance to connect with their fans around the world. They usually own verified accounts on several social media platforms, allowing them to converse with loyal fanbases. One such application that is quite popular among pro wrestling celebrities is Instagram.

Many WWE Superstars enjoy massive fan support through such online applications. Some RAW stars, in particular, have amassed a large following through platforms like Instagram.

In this article, we will take a look at five RAW Superstars who have the most followers on Instagram

#5. Finn Balor - 4.5M followers

Finn Balor is regarded as one of the most experienced veterans in the pro wrestling industry. The leader of The Judgment Day has been wrestling for over 20 years and has performed in several global promotions.

Due to his success in different companies, The Prince amasses an impressive following on his social media accounts. The former Universal Champion currently has about 4.5M followers on Instagram.

For someone who constantly takes shots at the fans in his promos, Finn Balor does seem to enjoy a healthy fan following outside the ring.

#4. Becky Lynch - 5.5M followers

While talking about WWE's biggest megastars of the modern era, Becky Lynch's name is bound to come up. Following her stunning rise to fame in 2018, the Irishwoman has cemented herself as the face of the Women's division.

Lynch enjoys popular support on social media as well. She is known for her verbal jabs and sense of humor, which she often displays through her posts on various platforms. The Man currently boasts 5.5M followers on Instagram, the second highest amongst her fellow Horsewomen.

Becky Lynch is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury she suffered earlier this year at SummerSlam. She recently provided a positive update on her current condition, stating that her recovery has been better than expected.

#3. Alexa Bliss - 5.9M followers

One of the fastest-rising stars of the modern era, Alexa Bliss has been a beloved figure in the pro wrestling community. Despite not being much successful in NXT, The Goddess turned her fortunes around on the main roster.

A five-time Women's Champion, Bliss has numerous extraordinary accomplishments to her name. Owing to her massive success, the 31-year-old has gathered an incredible following on various platforms.

The Goddess currently has 5.9M followers on Instagram, where she maintains an active presence.

#2. WWE Legend Randy Orton - 6.5M followers

Randy Orton has been a loyal asset to WWE for the last two decades. From hunting down opponents as the Legend Killer to becoming a legend himself, The Apex Predator has come a long way.

Orton is one of the last few Ruthless Aggression Era superstars left in the WWE. He is immensely loved by modern-era fans, who admire his tremendous character work.

The Viper's popularity is reflected in his incredible fan following on Instagram, where he currently has upwards of 6.5M.

#1. Logan Paul - 24.1M followers

Logan Paul was already a popular celebrity before he stepped inside the squared circle.

Listed as a RAW Superstar on WWE's website, The Maverick has found success in several other fields apart from pro wrestling. A highly-influential YouTuber with about 23.6M followers, Paul has also ventured into boxing, acting, podcasting, and several other projects.

The 27-year-old currently boasts 24.1M followers on Instagram, making him one of the most followed celebrities worldwide. His sheer popularity is one of the key reasons why WWE has chosen Paul to headline the next Crown Jewel Premium Live event alongside Roman Reigns.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes