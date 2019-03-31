5 WWE Raw Superstars who have not won on Raw in over a year

Zack Ryder and Dana Brooke rarely win matches on Raw

Do wins and losses really matter when it comes to the crazy world of pro wrestling/sports entertainment? Not particularly, especially when you consider that an established WWE Superstar like Rusev has lost 17 pay-per-view matches in a row and his reputation as a serious competitor on SmackDown Live is still intact.

In some cases, however, a Superstar goes so long without picking up a victory that their career starts to be defined by the number of matches that they do and do not win.

For example, over the last year in WWE, Goldust and Sami Zayn have both been members of the Raw roster but, due to surgeries that they underwent in mid-2018, neither of them have managed to win any matches on Raw since before WrestleMania 34.

Needless to say, they get a pass on this one because of their injury problems, but there are several other Superstars who are currently going through a long winless run and they are showing no signs of getting a long-awaited 1-2-3 on WWE’s flagship show.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five current men and women from the Raw roster who have not won a match on the red brand in over a year.

Disclaimer: Although Brock Lesnar has been a member of the Raw roster for the last year, he is not included due to his part-time schedule. For the record, his last Raw win came against Tommy Dreamer in July 2002.

#5 Viktor

In September 2018, Konnor won his first televised singles matches in over five years when he surprisingly pinned Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in back-to-back weeks on Raw. Sadly for his tag partner, fellow Ascension member Viktor, he was not so lucky.

The former NXT Tag Team champion has won one match on WWE television in the last year, teaming with Konnor to defeat Heath Slater & Rhyno on an episode of Main Event in July 2018, but he has since lost 23 matches in a row.

Given that The Ascension were members of the SmackDown Live roster from 2016-18, you have to go way back to August 2015 for Viktor’s last victory on Raw, when he teamed with Konnor, Big E & Kofi Kingston to defeat Diego, Fernando, Kalisto & Sin Cara.

