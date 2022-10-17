5 WWE RAW women Cora Jade could choose as Roxanne Perez's opponent

Cora Jade will appear on WWE RAW to choose Roxanne Perez's opponent for Tuesday's "Pick Your Poison" challenge on WWE NXT. Perez appeared on SmackDown where she chose Raquel Rodriguez as Jade's opponent, and Jade's RAW appearance is expected to follow suit.

Fans are intrigued to find out who Perez has in mind as the opponent for her former best friend. Since she is a heel, the likes of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss are unlikely to help her, which narrows down her options. The villainous side of the RAW locker room does possess many stars who would be excellent picks.

Without further ado, let's list five members of the WWE RAW women's division who may be chosen by the former NXT Champion to face Roxanne Perez tomorrow night.

#5: A returning Carmella would be an unexpected but intriguing choice

Time for Mella to return?

WWE RAW Superstar Carmella suffered an injury at a live event in August and has been missing in action since then with her return date kept secret. With the championship scene seemingly occupied, the former women's champion could return in a non-title storyline as a surprise.

The Princess of Staten Island is a dependable worker whose pedigree would be a good test for Perez. Her visit to the White and Gold brand could even result in an extended run on Tuesday Nights. Imagine how well she would do against the likes of Mandy Rose, Nikkita Lyons, and Tiffany Straton!

#4,3 & 2: Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky and Bayley each have history with Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, or Raquel Rodriguez

Roxanne Perez's visit to SmackDown brought her into the crosshairs of WWE RAW faction Damage CTRL. The faction's leader Bayley took offense with the 20-year old's choice of Raquel Rodriguez as her "Pick Your Poison" champion. This led to a 6-woman tag team match also involving Shotzi, which Damage CTRL won despite an impressive debut performance from Perez.

Apart from the group's run-in with Perez, each of its members has history in WWE NXT with Rodriguez. Kai and Sky also have history with Cora Jade from their days in the developmental band, which she could use to choose them. From what we saw on Friday night, a singles match between Perez and any of the trio would be highly entertaining.

#1: WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley could make her long-awaited return to in-ring action

Cora Jade @CoraJadeWWE Hey @RheaRipley_WWE I have a lot of things to discuss with you. Hey @RheaRipley_WWE I have a lot of things to discuss with you. 😈

Rhea Ripley is arguably the top female heel on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day's Eradicator has been an intimidating presence since her main roster debut, but never more so than now. Her work alongside her male stablemates has set her apart from the rest of the division.

Ripley hasn't competed in the ring since suffering a head injury on the road to Money In The Bank. While some would argue that her return match needs to be on a big stage, no one can deny that a one-night return to NXT would be great for the brand. It would also help her shake off ring-rust and give Perez an opponent as formidable as, if not more, than Raquel Rodriguez.

