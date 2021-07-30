5 WWE releases who have yet to find a new promotion 

WWE has released a lot of talent this year and the other wrestling promotions that are out there, like AEW, IMPACT and even NWA, have snapped up a decent proportion of them.

Chelsea Green, No Way Jose, Andrade, Aleister Black and Mickie James are among the names we've seen appear elsewhere, but there are still plenty of former WWE Superstars who are waiting to debut for a new company.

Obviously, there are some that still have days left on their non-compete clause. This includes the most recent set of releases with Tyler Breeze and Fandango, as well as the release before that with Buddy Murphy and Braun Strowman.

But there are still some WWE releases that are now free agents that haven't been snapped up yet. So let's take a look at some of the future surprise appearances we might see

#5. Erick Rowan has appeared for AEW, but hasn't signed with another company since his WWE release

Erick Redbeard in AEW

I LOVE IT



great moment after the 6 man tag#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TaYb9JNuux — L1ve2Win (@L1ve2Win) December 31, 2020

Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, enjoyed moderate success in WWE with great spells as part of the Wyatt Family and the Bludgeon Brothers, as well as a memorable run as The Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan's enforcer.

But since leaving WWE in 2020 he has yet to find a new home to wrestle in. He's made several appearances on the independent circuit and most notably made a run-in during AEW's tribute show to the late Brodie Lee, where he protected The Dark Order from Wardlow.

#4. Kalisto is a former Cruiserweight Champion in WWE but hasn't signed anywhere else yet

Kalisto is a pretty decorated wrestler from his eight years with WWE, as a former NXT Tag Team Champion, former two-time United States Champion and former one-time Cruiserweight Champion.

He was released at the same time as Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Mickie James and others. Joe is obviously back with WWE, but Green and James have started making appearances elsewhere, which means that Kalisto could too. But he hasn't yet.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush