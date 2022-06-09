5 WWE returns on RAW that left fans speechless

WWE Superstars who are on a hiatus, have sustained an injury or are on a break to prevent wear and tear often return to a huge surprise reaction.

The promotion has a massive roster, so this means not all superstars show up for every show every week.

Could you imagine WWE spoiling or advertising every return that takes place? Surprises have always been an integral aspect of the promotion.

Whether advertised or not, superstars who return after months or years will always result in explosive pops. Nowadays, dirtsheets have been spoiling various returns, which has resulted in a lack of excitement for the company as well as the audience.

RAW has always been the flagship show of World Wrestling Entertainment, with many of the company's most memorable moments being created on the weekly show. A vast number of these moments have been returns on Monday nights.

With that said, here are the WWE returns that took place on Monday Night RAW that left fans speechless.

#5.On our list WWE returns that left fans speechless:

Dudley Boys in 2015

Dudley Boysmade their return to the promotion in 2015.

The Dudley Boys made their shocking return to the company after ten years. The fan-favorite duo made their comeback on August 24th, 2015 on an episode of RAW.

Their return was not a one-time show, instead they stayed with company for a year. The veterans even became contenders for the tag team championships, but failed to capture the titles.

The Dudley Boys helped many young stars by putting them over and their return was truly a nostalgic one.

#4. The Rock in 2011

The Rock was announced as the host of WrestleMania XXVII.

On Valentine's Day 2011, Monday Night RAW closed out with The Rock being revealed as the host of The Showcase of Immortals. The WWE Universe went into a frenzy after they heard, "If you smell, what The Rock is cooking".

Also, in his first promo after returning, The People's Champion acknowledged and mocked the main eventers of that year's WrestleMania, John Cena and The Miz.

The Bramha Bull went on to intervene in their Mania match, which led to The Miz retaining his WWE Championship. The interference led to Cena and Rock feuding over the next two WrestleManias.

This storyline was truly a 'Once in a Lifetime' as both these stars were at the top of their respective careers.

#3. Shane McMahon in 2016

WrestleMania 32 was quite a rollercoaster for the WWE Universe. Not just the show, but also the road that took us there.

While fans were disappointed by the main event of the show, The Guy vs The Game, multiple great bookings were made on the card. One of the things WWE did right was bringing back Shane McMahon.

On an episode of RAW, Shane unexpectedly returned to the promotion, creating a legendary pop. The prodigal son went on to face The Undertaker at the Shows of Shows but failed to win.

#2. Brock Lesnar in 2012

Brock Lesnar returns to the company after eight years.

On the RAW after WrestleMania XXVIII, John Cena congratulated The Rock for his victory against the Cenation Leader the night before.

Instead, Cena was confronted by Brock Lesnar, who returned to the promotion for the first time in eight years. Lesnar's theme itself was enough to send shockwaves all over the arena.

The Beast Incarnate delivered an F-5 to Cena after entering the ring, later stating that he had returned to WWE to become the face of the company.

#1. The Undertaker

The Undertaker has been the best asset the business has had for decades.

In the 2019 Super Showdown, The Deadman won a disastrous match against Goldberg and a strong comeback had to be planned for him

On an episode of RAW in June 2019, Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon brutalized Roman Reigns in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. The Undertaker showed up to even the odds.

This was a huge surprise for the fans and the Extreme Rules match it resulted in was also significant.

