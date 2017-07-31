5 WWE rules that are never seriously enforced

Why have these rules if they don't matter?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 18:22 IST

Are rules just meant to be broken?

While professional wrestling may be scripted, it does very much try to maintain the illusion of being real. Hence, you have all the extras added in such as referees, rules, and the like. And, for the most part, it does add to the spectacle. Superstars kicking out at the 11th hour to survive a massive finisher is what makes wrestling great, after all.

But, there are times where these rules feel a little bit rubbish. If you're going to add the rules in, at least make sure the rule is at least enforced. It doesn't even have to be in every match, just make sure it's enforced from time to time so that there is some illusion of kayfabe being kept up.

It's all well and good to disqualify Baron Corbin when you see him kick Shinsuke in his Nakamuras but what about the other thousands of instances when the ref sees the rules being broken but just refuses to do anything about it?

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 WWE rules that are never seriously enforced:

#5 Both men's feet simultaneously hitting the floor

This is one that applies to Over the Top Rope Battle Royales, as well as Steel Cage, matches and, of course, The Royal Rumble.

We have seen this time and time again where the referees try to play it off like both men's feet touched the floor at the exact same time but that just isn't true. Remember when AJ Styles' feet clearly hit the floor before Luke Harper's in the build up to Wrestlemania and they still called it a draw?

The only instance of this actually being enforced is when John Cena and Batista hit the floor simultaneously in a botched finish at the 2005 Royal Rumble when Cena was supposed to be eliminated.

That was excellently handled and added to the storyline drama and it's a shame that we don't see the company rolling with the punches like they did back then.