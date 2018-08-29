Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know about

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.95K   //    29 Aug 2018, 16:01 IST

WWE
WWE

News travels fast in the wrestling world, and so do rumors. In this busy world, it's hard to keep up to date with all the rumors that are swirling around the internet. So here are 5 rumors from this week you really need to know.

Just to remind you, these are just rumors. They may turn out to be true, they may not. Keep up to date on Sportskeeda to see how things develop.

#1 NXT injuries

Gradwell
Gradwell (left) and Banks (right)

According to reports by ProWrestling Sheet, two members of the NXT UK roster are dealing with injuries.

Sam Gradwell, who wrestled in the first United Kingdom tournament, and Travis Banks, who wrestled in the second, are both reportedly dealing with injuries, and are being evaluated to see when they can return to the ring.

Hopefully, these two talented stars will recover and be cleared before the WWE NXT UK brand launches.

#2 Bray Wyatt to be changed

wY
Wyatt, with Hardy as the Deleters of Worlds

Bray Wyatt is to receive a slight refresh when he returns to in-ring competition.

According to Wrestlevotes, Wyatt's character will remain mostly the same, but he will be brought back for a babyface singles push.

Wyatt's return is a result of tag team partner Matt Hardy dealing with a series of injuries, with Hardy's in-ring future up in the air.

#3 Wyatt's return date and first feud back

wY
Wyatt takes it to Seth Rollins during an episode of RAW

According to a different report from PWInsider, Wyatt is expected to return sooner rather than later.

The report says Wyatt will get back into wrestling immediately, and is rumored to have his first feud against the acting General Manager of RAW, Baron Corbin.

#4 Impact producers to NXT

Triple H
NXT boss- Triple H

Two major members of Impact Wrestling are reportedly going to be two of Triple H's top guys when he inherits control of WWE.

According to the Wrestling Observer, James Long and Jeremy Borash will be assisting The Game in the future.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Triple H Kevin Owens
Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 Things You Didn't Know About The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose salaries will shock you
RELATED STORY
7 Things WWE got right on RAW this week (27 August, 2018) 
RELATED STORY
5 lesser known facts you need to know about Finn Balor
RELATED STORY
5 Backstage personnel in the WWE that you should know about
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Interesting Update About Kevin Owens Quitting WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: All you need to know about Elias' debut album,...
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial Roman Reigns Rumors That The WWE Universe...
RELATED STORY
10 Things WWE fans need to know about Kevin Owens
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us