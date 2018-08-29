5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know about

WWE

News travels fast in the wrestling world, and so do rumors. In this busy world, it's hard to keep up to date with all the rumors that are swirling around the internet. So here are 5 rumors from this week you really need to know.

Just to remind you, these are just rumors. They may turn out to be true, they may not. Keep up to date on Sportskeeda to see how things develop.

#1 NXT injuries

Gradwell (left) and Banks (right)

According to reports by ProWrestling Sheet, two members of the NXT UK roster are dealing with injuries.

Sam Gradwell, who wrestled in the first United Kingdom tournament, and Travis Banks, who wrestled in the second, are both reportedly dealing with injuries, and are being evaluated to see when they can return to the ring.

Hopefully, these two talented stars will recover and be cleared before the WWE NXT UK brand launches.

#2 Bray Wyatt to be changed

Wyatt, with Hardy as the Deleters of Worlds

Bray Wyatt is to receive a slight refresh when he returns to in-ring competition.

According to Wrestlevotes, Wyatt's character will remain mostly the same, but he will be brought back for a babyface singles push.

Wyatt's return is a result of tag team partner Matt Hardy dealing with a series of injuries, with Hardy's in-ring future up in the air.

#3 Wyatt's return date and first feud back

Wyatt takes it to Seth Rollins during an episode of RAW

According to a different report from PWInsider, Wyatt is expected to return sooner rather than later.

The report says Wyatt will get back into wrestling immediately, and is rumored to have his first feud against the acting General Manager of RAW, Baron Corbin.

#4 Impact producers to NXT

NXT boss- Triple H

Two major members of Impact Wrestling are reportedly going to be two of Triple H's top guys when he inherits control of WWE.

According to the Wrestling Observer, James Long and Jeremy Borash will be assisting The Game in the future.

