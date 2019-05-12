5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (April 12th, 2019)

The name for the next WWE show in Saudi Arabia may have been leaked.

Everyone loves a good rumour, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler. In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumours that reach the public every single day.

With the new Wild Card rule in effect, the company is now preparing for their annual Money in the Bank pay per view, as well as their third Saudi show.

But before these huge pay per view, there's plenty of WWE rumors to digest.

Here are five rumours from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumour presented here is just that, a rumour, something to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 Reasons for nixed women's match

A match between Storm and Bea Priestly has been cancelled reportedly due to new promotion AEW.

A recent Stardom match between NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm and Bea Priestly has been cancelled.

The loss of this match is obviously a hard blow for fans who will be attending the show, as these two could've done great things in the ring together.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter though, the match was scrapped by WWE refusing to allow Storm to compete, and reportedly because they didn't want their NXT UK Women's Champion facing off against a talent from All Elite Wrestling, the new promotion formed by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks.

Though some are arguing that WWE are running scared from AEW, it'll still be many years before the new promotion could possibly be just as big a deal as the McMahon based promotion.

