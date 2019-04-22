5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (April 21st, 2019)

The demon of Death Valley has signed a huge deal with WWE to remain part of the company's roster.

Everyone loves a good rumour, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumours that reach the public every single day.

With WrestleMania and the Superstar Shake-up behind us, the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown will now look ahead to the Money in the Bank pay per view.

Here are five rumours from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumour presented here is just that, a rumour, something to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

5: Samoa Joe RAW-bound

Joe captured the US Title in March this year and succesfully defended the gold at WrestleMania, crushing Rey Mysterio.

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up is now behind us but the fallout has left many fans reeling.

In a draft that saw huge stars such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles jump ship, one moment of note saw Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor be drafted to SmackDown, whilst US Champion Samoa Joe remained on the blue brand.

According to the PW Insider though, Joe missed being drafted to RAW due to an unspecified illness, and is expected to make his presence felt on the red brand this week.

This definitely make more sense than having both mid-card titles on the same brand, leaving RAW without any.

We don't know who Joe will feud with first if he joins Monday Night RAW, but there's no shortage of stars who will be hoping to relieve him of the star-spangled strap.

