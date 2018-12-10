5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (December 10, 2018)

Styles may be leaving the WWE in 2019.

Everyone loves a good rumor right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With Survivor Series now firmly behind us, the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown Live hope to give an impressive showing at TLC, the final pay per view of 2018. The show is just days away, and a good showing at the tenth Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay per view, could help launch a Superstar to the next level in 2019, just in time for the Royal Rumble next month.

Here are four rumors from wrestling from this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, just to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt

#5: KUSHIDA heading to WWE?

KUSHIDA has been a huge star in New Japan.

As the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, it's safe to say that New Japan Pro Wrestling certainly have a lot of faith in KUSHIDA.

After all, the 35-year-old is in his 6th reign with the title, and doesn't seem intent on dropping it anytime soon.

But according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE are hoping to sign the Japanese star, hopefully at some point in 2019.

The report also states that if he were to sign, KUSHIDA would be joining NXT, instead of going to the main roster like fellow New Japan-alum, AJ Styles.

With the WWE hoping to expand their NXT brand even more in 2019, there is the possibility of an NXT Japan division in the near future.

