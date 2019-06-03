5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (June 3rd, 2019)

Thomas Lowson

The Deadman will face Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown.

Everyone loves a good rumor, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler. In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With Super ShowDown around the corner, the company is pulling out all the stops to make the show a night to remember.

Here are five rumors from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here is just that, a rumor, something to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5: Update on Sasha Banks' future with WWE

Banks hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing the Women's Tag titles at WrestleMania 35.

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania, but the Boss is still one of the most talked about Superstars by fans.

Shortly after WrestleMania, rumors emerged of Banks causing an incident backstage, reportedly threatening to quit the company unless changes were made about her booking.

Though plenty of people have denied the claims, it does seem off that Banks hasn't been on WWE in nearly two months, whilst her tag partner Bayley is the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Banks will "probably end up back in WWE".

This certainly is good news for Banks' fans, who have been hoping to see her compete again for months.

With that said though, Banks' frustration with the company, and the public fallout of the aleged WrestleMania incident may be a deciding factor on whether to push the former champion for years to come.

