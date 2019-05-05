5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (May 5th, 2019)

Could Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley make his AEW debut at Double or Nothing?

Everyone loves a good rumour, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler. In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumours that reach the public every single day.

With WrestleMania and the Superstar Shake-up behind us, the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown will now look ahead to the Money in the Bank pay per view.

But before the life-changing pay per view, there's plenty of WWE rumors to digest.

Here are five rumours from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumour presented here is just that, a rumour, something to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5: WrestleMania 37 plans

WrestleMania could be returning to LA for the first time in six years, in 2021.

WrestleMania 35 is in the history books, and WrestleMania 36 already is being worked on, which means it is time to start speculating on WrestleMania 37.

The biggest show of 2021, Mania 37 may seem like a lifetime away, but we;'re sure it'll sneak up on the WWE Universe quickly.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Los Angeles is looking likely to be the host of the showcase of the immortals.

California hasn't seen a WrestleMania since Mania 31 in 2015, when Seth Rollins shocked the world by cashing in Money in the Bank to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The state has hosted six WrestleManias so far, (2, 7, 12, 2000, 21, 31) and bringing the biggest show in the WWE's calendar would be a huge boost to the West coast economy.

