5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know

Will The Rock become a WWE Hall of Famer in 2019?

Everyone loves a good rumor, right? They're something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown Live hope to give an impressive showing at TLC, the final pay per view of 2018. After all, a good showing at the tenth Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay per view, could help launch a Superstar to the next level in 2019, just in time for the Royal Rumble next month.

Here are four rumors from wrestling from this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, just to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

5. When will NXT air during WrestleMania weekend?

The MetLife stadium will be the host of WrestleMania 35

According to WrestleVotes, Fox are hoping that NXT will air their pre-WrestleMania TakeOver event on Friday instead of its usual spot on Saturday.

This report has led to speculation that NXT will air live on the WWE Network on Tuesday, during WrestleMania weekend, to allow for more room during the end of the week for the festivities.

Hearing that this was likely the case for next year (2020) once FOX took over. They wanted TakeOver in that Friday night spot. Unsure why the move is happening this upcoming year. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 1, 2018

In the past, NXT TakeOver's have been held on the Saturday, moving the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony to the Friday of WrestleMania weekend.

NXT TakeOvers have in recent years been considered better than some WrestleManias, so perhaps the company are hoping to distance the two shows, to avoid comparison and contrast between their developmental show and the main roster.

