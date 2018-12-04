×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.51K   //    04 Dec 2018, 17:15 IST

Will The Rock become a WWE Hall of Famer in 2019?
Will The Rock become a WWE Hall of Famer in 2019?

Everyone loves a good rumor, right? They're something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown Live hope to give an impressive showing at TLC, the final pay per view of 2018. After all, a good showing at the tenth Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay per view, could help launch a Superstar to the next level in 2019, just in time for the Royal Rumble next month.

Here are four rumors from wrestling from this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, just to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.


5. When will NXT air during WrestleMania weekend?

The MetLife stadium will be the host of WrestleMania 35
The MetLife stadium will be the host of WrestleMania 35

According to WrestleVotes, Fox are hoping that NXT will air their pre-WrestleMania TakeOver event on Friday instead of its usual spot on Saturday.

This report has led to speculation that NXT will air live on the WWE Network on Tuesday, during WrestleMania weekend, to allow for more room during the end of the week for the festivities.

Advertisement

In the past, NXT TakeOver's have been held on the Saturday, moving the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony to the Friday of WrestleMania weekend.

NXT TakeOvers have in recent years been considered better than some WrestleManias, so perhaps the company are hoping to distance the two shows, to avoid comparison and contrast between their developmental show and the main roster.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Rock Nikki Bella
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 Things you might not know about AJ Styles
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Rumours from this week that should come true
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Rumors from this week that you need to know
RELATED STORY
SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (9th September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Shawn Michaels vs The...
RELATED STORY
5 WrestleMania facts about The Undertaker you should know
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: 5 Rumors from this week you need to know 
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us