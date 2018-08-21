Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE rumours after SummerSlam

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Rumors
9.46K   //    21 Aug 2018, 20:31 IST

En
Hell in A Cell is approaching us fast

Wrestling fans love the rumors surrounding the professional wrestling industry and so do we. WWE just presented SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn this week, but the rumors are again surrounding WWE.

Today, we present the top 5 rumors surrounding WWE. We talk about rumored matches taking place at SummerSlam, NXT Call-ups, Apollo Crews in for a big singles push and much more.

#5 Rowan injured at SummerSlam

Enter caption]
A bad news for the Bludgeon Brothers

The current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Bludgeon Brothers have crushed everyone who has come in their way. The duo of Harper and Rowan has been dominant since arriving as the Bludgeons since the past year and unstoppable since winning the championships at WrestleMania.

However, there is a bad news for Bludgeon Brothers and their fans. PW Insider reports that Rowan was injured during the tag team match between The New Day and Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam.

WWE has announced a rematch between the two teams and they will face each other in a No DQ match. It is currently stated that Rowan has injured the bicep of his arm, so we might not see him in much of action tomorrow night. Let us see how WWE get things done tomorrow. If Rowan has suffered the injury, don't expect Bludgeons to reign much longer.

#4 Several NXT call-ups await us next week

Enter captio
Are we going to see EC3 on the main roster soon?

Are we going to see several NXT stars heading to the main roster?

It is being reported by Barnburner's 'Fired Up' Podcast that WWE is planning to call-up several NXT stars next week on Raw and SmackDown Live. However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter speculates WWE is considering calling up EC3 and former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler to the main roster.

EC3 and Shayna Baszler lost their respective matches at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. Shayna Baszler has been on NXT since the last year and might really head to the main roster after losing her title to Kairi Sane.

However, EC3 has been on NXT for only four months and lost his match to Velveteen Dream at TakeOver, so it seems unlikely for him to head to the main roster. To check if the rumors are true, we need to wait until the next week and see what happens.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell Ethan Carter 3 Apollo Leisure Reading
Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Shikhar is a 18-year old BCA student who loves wrestling and considers writing for it his passion. He has knowledge for the sport.
3 Matches which must happen at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on Dean Ambrose match...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on WWE Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns' Hell in a Cell Opponent...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Dean Ambrose's Hell In A Cell Match...
RELATED STORY
5 heel turns in the WWE that we never saw coming
RELATED STORY
5 of The Undertaker's best Hell in a Cell matches
RELATED STORY
5 best Hell In A Cell matches in WWE's history
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars rumored to be in a Hell in a Cell match that...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Charlotte is the greatest women's superstar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us