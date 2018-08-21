5 WWE rumours after SummerSlam

Hell in A Cell is approaching us fast

Wrestling fans love the rumors surrounding the professional wrestling industry and so do we. WWE just presented SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn this week, but the rumors are again surrounding WWE.

Today, we present the top 5 rumors surrounding WWE. We talk about rumored matches taking place at SummerSlam, NXT Call-ups, Apollo Crews in for a big singles push and much more.

#5 Rowan injured at SummerSlam

A bad news for the Bludgeon Brothers

The current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Bludgeon Brothers have crushed everyone who has come in their way. The duo of Harper and Rowan has been dominant since arriving as the Bludgeons since the past year and unstoppable since winning the championships at WrestleMania.

However, there is a bad news for Bludgeon Brothers and their fans. PW Insider reports that Rowan was injured during the tag team match between The New Day and Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam.

WWE has announced a rematch between the two teams and they will face each other in a No DQ match. It is currently stated that Rowan has injured the bicep of his arm, so we might not see him in much of action tomorrow night. Let us see how WWE get things done tomorrow. If Rowan has suffered the injury, don't expect Bludgeons to reign much longer.

#4 Several NXT call-ups await us next week

Are we going to see EC3 on the main roster soon?

Are we going to see several NXT stars heading to the main roster?

It is being reported by Barnburner's 'Fired Up' Podcast that WWE is planning to call-up several NXT stars next week on Raw and SmackDown Live. However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter speculates WWE is considering calling up EC3 and former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler to the main roster.

EC3 and Shayna Baszler lost their respective matches at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. Shayna Baszler has been on NXT since the last year and might really head to the main roster after losing her title to Kairi Sane.

However, EC3 has been on NXT for only four months and lost his match to Velveteen Dream at TakeOver, so it seems unlikely for him to head to the main roster. To check if the rumors are true, we need to wait until the next week and see what happens.

