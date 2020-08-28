5 WWE signs that were taken away from fans

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, home-made WWE fan signs were often seen in WWE arenas around the world.

Granted, signs are nowhere near as popular in modern-day WWE compared to previous generations, particularly the Attitude Era, but dozens of signs still used to make it onto WWE television on every show when fans were allowed into arenas.

Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famers Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard revealed on a 2020 episode of Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast that WWE instructed security to take Four Horsemen signs away from fans in the late 1980s, simply because the group was associated with the rival NWA promotion.

While the majority of WWE signs make it past security with no issues, plenty of others have been taken away from fans before and during shows.

In this article, let’s count down five more signs that security took away from WWE fans.

#5 “Boo the woo” signs were confiscated at a WWE show

In August 2018, Becky Lynch underwent one of the most incredible character transformations in WWE history.

Having previously struggled for television time and meaningful storylines, The Irish Lass Kicker attacked Charlotte Flair following their SummerSlam Triple Threat match (also involving Carmella) in a post-match moment that was originally supposed to be viewed as a heel turn.

It soon became clear that fans were not going to let the popular Lynch turn heel, but that did not stop WWE’s decision-makers from booking her as a villain in the weeks that followed SummerSlam.

At Hell in a Cell 2018, Lynch defeated Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

As you can see below, Twitter user @kimberlasskick placed “Boo the Woo” signs on seats in the arena before the show and prior to the Lynch vs. Flair match.

Although security confiscated many of the signs, some of them were still visible during the match.

Security doesn’t want us to Boo the Woo 😭😆 #WWEHIAC pic.twitter.com/z73IKts32p — Kim (@kimberlasskick) September 16, 2018

I did a few rows then security said we are authorized to take them. Then I did a few more before the match — Kim (@kimberlasskick) September 17, 2018

Lynch, who became known as The Man around this period of time, was still being booked as a heel three weeks after Hell in a Cell when she got herself disqualified in a rematch against Flair at Super Show-Down.

Then, as the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view approached, WWE had little choice but to let Lynch become the top babyface on the roster.