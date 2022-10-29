The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel was pre-recorded last night, and it promises to be a stacked show.

Roman Reigns, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre were all missing from the show. However, there were still some brutal matches, talking points, and teases regarding storylines following WWE's trip to the Middle East.

The following article looks at just five spoilers from next week's episode of WWE SmackDown that you need to know.

#5. Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match

Liv Morgan attacked Sonya Deville backstage again this week, which led to WWE announcing a No Disqualification Match between the two. It was another brutal encounter for both stars but also a chance to build Morgan's new character.

The lack of rules in the bout appeared to play to Liv Morgan's unhinged persona, and she easily stood tall. She put Deville through a pile of chairs with ObLIVion to secure the victory.

#4. Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has been the underdog his entire career, so he is seemingly used to walking into a match where the odds are stacked against him. Gunther himself was a hard enough obstacle to overcome, but Mysterio also had to deal with Imperium.

Needless to say, The Ring General retained his title after overcoming the former champion's challenge in the reported main event of WWE SmackDown.

#3. Braun Strowman defeats five men and sends a message to Omos

Braun Strowman has been sending messages to Omos over the past few weeks as the two prepare to battle at Crown Jewel next weekend. The Nigerian Giant defeated four men on RAW, so The Monster of All Monsters responded to this by defeating five men on SmackDown.

After the contest, Strowman warned Omos when he hit MVP with several running powerslams in his client's absence.

#2. The Bloodline stands tall on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline has been having issues over the past few weeks, which was once again made apparent on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. That being said, this coming Friday, the group will be able to stand their ground with The New Day interrupting their promo.

The New Day reportedly headed out to support The Brawling Brutes in their quest to become champions at Crown Jewel, which led to a brawl. Ridge Holland and Butch even came out and involved themselves, but it was The Bloodline who stood tall.

#1. Natalya suffers an injury in match against Shayna Baszler

It seems that Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey have finally aligned on WWE SmackDown. Their first outing together comes next week when The Queen of Spades takes on The Queen of Harts.

After Baszler choked her out backstage, Natalya was out for revenge but was defeated by the former champion via submission. After the bout, the attack continued, and the Canadian star's nose was busted open from a knee strike.

Which WWE stars will stand tall following Crown Jewel? Have your say in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes