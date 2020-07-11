5 WWE stars who have become parents in 2020 so far

Many WWE stars have welcomed children in 2020 so far.

There are many current and former WWE stars who have announced their pregnancies over the past few months, with 2020 Hall of Famer's The Bella Twins expected to give birth in the coming months.

Becky Lynch was forced to walk away from the company when it was revealed that she was expecting her first child with fellow WWE star Seth Rollins. She even relinquished the RAW Women's Championship in order to set off on maternity leave. Her baby is reportedly due in December.

Sarah Logan was released from WWE back in April and she is the latest star to reveal that she is expecting her first child with current WWE star Erik, who makes up one half of the Viking Raiders.

Whilst these WWE stars are expected to announce the arrival of their children in the coming months, there are a number of WWE stars who have already welcomed the latest addition to their family.

#5. Mike and Maria Kanellis

Mike and Maria Kanellis were released from WWE along with a number of other employees across the board, as WWE made wholesale changes to their roster following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of their release, Mike and Maria welcomed their second child, a son called Carver Mars. The couple were still contracted to the company at the time, and in the early months of Maria's pregnancy, the company was running with a storyline surrounding who the father of Maria's baby could be.

This angle was later scrapped after the duo requested their WWE release and Maria was then released from the company whilst still on maternity leave following the birth of her son.

Just a few years prior, Mike and Maria welcomed their first child together whilst in WWE, a daughter called Fredrica Moon.

