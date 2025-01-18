5 WWE stars who can dethrone Lyra Valkyria to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion

Lyra Valkyria made history by becoming the first Women's Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. She beat Dakota Kai in the final of the tournament, becoming another rookie to capture gold on the main roster.

Meanwhile, on the blue brand, Michin eventually got another shot at the gold after falling to Chelsea Green in the final of the Women's United States Championship Tournament to crown the inaugural winner last month, but she failed to capitalize once again. Similarly, Kai may get another shot to prove Valkyria's win in the recently concluded final wasn't a fluke.

If Dakota Kai does not get another shot, the next five WWE Superstars could challenge and eventually dethrone Lyra Valkyria to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion:

#5. Zoey Stark was in the tournament

While her name isn’t as big as some others on this list, Zoey Stark has always had the in-ring portion of the game down. Despite that, she’s been saddled with the Pure Fusion Collective stable.

The group routinely loses most of its matches but still acts tough and behaves like they lead the division.

Winning a singles title would give Stark some credibility after a year and a half on the main roster. It would also give her something the other two stars in her group don’t have, singles gold.

#4. Alexa Bliss has many new stars to feud with

Another veteran star who could help Lyra‘s stature would be a returning Alexa Bliss. Lil Miss Bliss is one of several stars who've won both singles and tag team gold, but she hasn’t held a singles title in quite some time.

She’s also one of the most unique stars and can play outlandish characters that other women in WWE don’t usually portray. A feud with a veteran like Bliss would benefit both women at this point, keeping in mind the 33-year-old's long hiatus.

Bliss would get to work with an up-and-coming technician and Valkyria would get to learn some character work from the talented former Women’s Champion.

#3. Natalya hasn't been a champion in a few years

Natalya is one of the most respected veterans in the WWE locker room. [Image Credit: WWE.com]

One name that’s always been synonymous with the Intercontinental Championship is Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Bret wasn't the only Hart Family member to win the gold as both Davey Boy Smith and Owen also won the title.

Natalya winning the Women’s Intercontinental Championship would seem like a moment of the stars aligning due to her family's place in the history of the wrestling business. The Queen of Harts may be at the tail end of her career, but she still can put up a great fight when needed as evidenced in her matches with Rhea Ripley.

WWE should have her capture the title before she retires so she can add her name to the book of Harts who have held singles gold in the promotion.

#2. Roxanne Perez rivaled Lyra in NXT

Valkyria was promoted to RAW during the WWE Draft 2024. After dropping the NXT Women’s Title recently, Roxanne Perez could now be on her way to the main roster.

The Prodigy has competed in the last two Royal Rumbles and will likely show up for a third time this year. The two starlets have some history as Perez beat Valkyria to win her second NXT Women’s Championship.

A potential program would also introduce Roxanne as a serious player, despite her diminutive size. If she remains a heel, they can play off of their prior feud.

#1. Becky Lynch's WWE return is coming soon

One big name that could challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental title is Becky Lynch. The two Irishwomen share history, with Lynch holding a special place in Lyra's life, as her long-time idol.

Both women come from Ireland and Lynch dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Valkyria a few years back. Meanwhile, The Man’s return is on the horizon. One way to re-insert herself in WWE's Netflix Era would be to challenge her countrywoman and one-time ally, Valkyria.

The feud could be amplified if Lynch returned as a heel to attack Lyra as the latter has gained traction on RAW as a face over the past few months.

